KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
COSCO Hanburg Container Ship
Kiel Express Container Ship
M.T Lahore Tanker
Lotus AContainer Ship
Han Ren General Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
Olympia
JOSCO Fuzhou
M.T Quetta
Keil Express
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Reinbold Schulte 04-07-2023
COSCO Hamburg 04-07-2023
Lotus A 04-07-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Ginga Ocelot 04-07-2023 D/908 Base Oil
Singapore 04-07-2023 D/L Container
Hafian Amber 05-07-2023 D/18000 Chemical
Chemroad Queen 05-07-2023 D/5000 Base Oil
X-Press Anglesey 05-07-2023 D/L Container
Seattle Bridge 05-07-2023 D/L Container
Fu Di 7 05-07-2023 D/3021 Ammonium Nitrate
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 120,630 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 28,791 Metric Tons of export cargo and 91,839 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 63,809 24,317 88,126
Bulk Cargo ------ 124 124
Bartie Lumps ----- 50 50
Chickpeas 3,834 ----- 3,834
Oil & Liquid Cargo 24,196 4,300 28,496