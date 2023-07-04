KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

COSCO Hanburg Container Ship

Kiel Express Container Ship

M.T Lahore Tanker

Lotus AContainer Ship

Han Ren General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

Olympia

JOSCO Fuzhou

M.T Quetta

Keil Express

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Reinbold Schulte 04-07-2023

COSCO Hamburg 04-07-2023

Lotus A 04-07-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Ginga Ocelot 04-07-2023 D/908 Base Oil

Singapore 04-07-2023 D/L Container

Hafian Amber 05-07-2023 D/18000 Chemical

Chemroad Queen 05-07-2023 D/5000 Base Oil

X-Press Anglesey 05-07-2023 D/L Container

Seattle Bridge 05-07-2023 D/L Container

Fu Di 7 05-07-2023 D/3021 Ammonium Nitrate

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 120,630 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 28,791 Metric Tons of export cargo and 91,839 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 63,809 24,317 88,126

Bulk Cargo ------ 124 124

Bartie Lumps ----- 50 50

Chickpeas 3,834 ----- 3,834

Oil & Liquid Cargo 24,196 4,300 28,496