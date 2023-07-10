KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Northern DiscoveryContainer Ship
Da Xin General Cargo
APL Barcelona Container Ship
Morning Tide General Cargo
Med PakizTanker
Anbien BayContainer Ship
Northern DecencyContainer Ship
Kol Container Ship
SSL KaveriContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Xin Pu Dong
Hafnia Amber
Fu DI 7
MSC Leo VI
Northern Discovery
Multan
APL Barcelona
SZCZCIN Trader
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
MED Pakize 10-07-2023
Anbien Bay 10-07-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
TTC Vidyut 10-07-2023 D/55000 Mogas
Jeil Crystal 10-07-2023 L/8000 Ethanol
Independent Spirit 10-07-2023 D/L Container
Nordrhone 10-07-2023 D/26774 Chickpeas
EVA Manila 11-07-2023 D/17000 Chemical
Falcon Roayl 11-07-2023 D/15000 Soya Bean Oil
SC Hongkong 11-07-2023 D/16500 Chemical
GFS Prime 11-07-2023 D/L Container
Vanconuver 11-07-2023 D/L Container
Alanis 11-07-2023 L/190 Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 118,177 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,960 Metric Tons of export cargo and 58,217 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.