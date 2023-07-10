KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Northern DiscoveryContainer Ship

Da Xin General Cargo

APL Barcelona Container Ship

Morning Tide General Cargo

Med PakizTanker

Anbien BayContainer Ship

Northern DecencyContainer Ship

Kol Container Ship

SSL KaveriContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Xin Pu Dong

Hafnia Amber

Fu DI 7

MSC Leo VI

Northern Discovery

Multan

APL Barcelona

SZCZCIN Trader

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

MED Pakize 10-07-2023

Anbien Bay 10-07-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

TTC Vidyut 10-07-2023 D/55000 Mogas

Jeil Crystal 10-07-2023 L/8000 Ethanol

Independent Spirit 10-07-2023 D/L Container

Nordrhone 10-07-2023 D/26774 Chickpeas

EVA Manila 11-07-2023 D/17000 Chemical

Falcon Roayl 11-07-2023 D/15000 Soya Bean Oil

SC Hongkong 11-07-2023 D/16500 Chemical

GFS Prime 11-07-2023 D/L Container

Vanconuver 11-07-2023 D/L Container

Alanis 11-07-2023 L/190 Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 118,177 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,960 Metric Tons of export cargo and 58,217 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.