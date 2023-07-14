KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 01:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Wide Juliet Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Sc Hong Kong
Vancouver
Sofia Express
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Yong Xing 14-07-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Falcon Royal 14-07-2023 D/15000 Soya Bean Oil
Chem Sinyoo 14-07-2023 D/4500 Chemical
Ever Ulsses 14-07-2023 D/L Container
Kmtc Colombo 14-07-2023 D/L Container
Mercurius 14-07-2023 D/6592 General Cargo
Elenore 15-07-2023 D/40000 Chemical
Cscl Jupiter 15-07-2023 D/L Container
Nordrhone 15-07-2023 D/26774 Chickpeas
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 104,390 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 27,409 Metric Tons of export cargo and 76,986 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 33,321 18,778 52,099
Bulk Cargo 22,433 293 22,726
Canola 2,150 ------ 2,150
Cement ------ 4,838 4,838
Lentils 806 ------ 806
Oil & Liquid Cargo 18,276 3,500 21,776