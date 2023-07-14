Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 01:00 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Wide Juliet Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Sc Hong Kong

Vancouver

Sofia Express

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Yong Xing 14-07-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Falcon Royal 14-07-2023 D/15000 Soya Bean Oil

Chem Sinyoo 14-07-2023 D/4500 Chemical

Ever Ulsses 14-07-2023 D/L Container

Kmtc Colombo 14-07-2023 D/L Container

Mercurius 14-07-2023 D/6592 General Cargo

Elenore 15-07-2023 D/40000 Chemical

Cscl Jupiter 15-07-2023 D/L Container

Nordrhone 15-07-2023 D/26774 Chickpeas

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 104,390 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 27,409 Metric Tons of export cargo and 76,986 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 33,321 18,778 52,099

Bulk Cargo 22,433 293 22,726

Canola 2,150 ------ 2,150

Cement ------ 4,838 4,838

Lentils 806 ------ 806

Oil & Liquid Cargo 18,276 3,500 21,776

