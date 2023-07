KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

MSC ALTAIRCONTAINER SHIP

YM EXPRESSCONTAINER SHIP

IVY OCEANGENERAL CARGO

BAY SPIRITTANKER

SSL KRISHNACONTAINER SHIP

SHIPS SAILED

NAVIOS JASMINE

SSL BRAHMAPUTRA

GFS PRIME

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

MSC ALTAIR 19-07-2023

ELENORE 19-07-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

COSCO ANTWERP 19-07-2023D/L CONTAINER

X-PRESS BARDSEY 19-07-2023D/L CONTAINER

OOCL MEMPHIS 20-07-2023D/L CONTAINER

FENG DE HAI 20-07-2023D/28750 GENERAL CARGO

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 96,204 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 20,985 of export cargo and 75,219 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 16,47 17,885 65,445

Bulk Cargo 6,150 ------ 6,150

Canola 2,821 ------ 2,821