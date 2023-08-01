Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 02:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

GC Argon Tanker

SEA Holy Tanker

APL Antwerp Container Ship

GFS Prime Container Ship

LMZ Vega General Cargo

MTM Antwerp Tanker

REN Jian 8 Container Ship

GFS Giselle Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

BOW Summer

APL Salalah

Olympia

Yantian Express

Wadi Bani Khalid

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

DA Hong 16 01-08-2023

Hyundai Courage 01-08-2023

Elbabe 01-08-2023

Northern Practise 01-08-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Northern Discovery 01-08-2023 D/L Container

Osaka Express 01-08-2023 D/L Container

MSC Monica III 01-08-2023 D/L Container

M.T Mardan 02-08-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

LRI Charm 02-08-2023 D/50000 Mogas

OOCL Savannah 02-08-2023 D/L Container

Momentum Phonex 02-08-2023 D/10000 Iron

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 170,424 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 33,554 Metric Tons of export cargo and 136,870 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 78,385 25,004 103,389

Bulk Cargo 4,647 ------ 4,647

Canola 3,093 ------ 3,093

Chickpeas 3,327 ------ 3,327

Clinkers ------ 8,550 8,550

Rock Phosphate 7,850 ------ 7,850

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 39,568 ------ 39,568

