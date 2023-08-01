KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
GC Argon Tanker
SEA Holy Tanker
APL Antwerp Container Ship
GFS Prime Container Ship
LMZ Vega General Cargo
MTM Antwerp Tanker
REN Jian 8 Container Ship
GFS Giselle Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
BOW Summer
APL Salalah
Olympia
Yantian Express
Wadi Bani Khalid
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
DA Hong 16 01-08-2023
Hyundai Courage 01-08-2023
Elbabe 01-08-2023
Northern Practise 01-08-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Northern Discovery 01-08-2023 D/L Container
Osaka Express 01-08-2023 D/L Container
MSC Monica III 01-08-2023 D/L Container
M.T Mardan 02-08-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil
LRI Charm 02-08-2023 D/50000 Mogas
OOCL Savannah 02-08-2023 D/L Container
Momentum Phonex 02-08-2023 D/10000 Iron
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 170,424 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 33,554 Metric Tons of export cargo and 136,870 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 78,385 25,004 103,389
Bulk Cargo 4,647 ------ 4,647
Canola 3,093 ------ 3,093
Chickpeas 3,327 ------ 3,327
Clinkers ------ 8,550 8,550
Rock Phosphate 7,850 ------ 7,850
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 39,568 ------ 39,568