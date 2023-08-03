Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

M.T Mardan Tanker

Momentum Phonex General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

Msc Monica III

GFS Giselle

Mona Manx

Gfs Prime

Sea Holy

Northern Discovery

Martime Kelly Anne

Lmz Vega

Osaka Express

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Nil

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Clemens Schulte 03-08-2023 D/L Container

Msc Tia III 03-08-2023 D/L Container

OOCL Savannah 03-08-2023 D/L Container

Nazmic 04-08-2023 L/13000 Talc Powder

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 86,037 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,132 Metric Tons of export cargo and 59,905 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 23,438 15,739 39,177

Chickpeas 3,067 ------ 3,067

Mill Scale ----- 2,093 2,093

Rock Phosphate 8,700 ------ 8,700

Oil & Liquid Cargo 24,700 8,300 33,000

