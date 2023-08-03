KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
M.T Mardan Tanker
Momentum Phonex General Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
Msc Monica III
GFS Giselle
Mona Manx
Gfs Prime
Sea Holy
Northern Discovery
Martime Kelly Anne
Lmz Vega
Osaka Express
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Nil
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Clemens Schulte 03-08-2023 D/L Container
Msc Tia III 03-08-2023 D/L Container
OOCL Savannah 03-08-2023 D/L Container
Nazmic 04-08-2023 L/13000 Talc Powder
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 86,037 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,132 Metric Tons of export cargo and 59,905 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 23,438 15,739 39,177
Chickpeas 3,067 ------ 3,067
Mill Scale ----- 2,093 2,093
Rock Phosphate 8,700 ------ 8,700
Oil & Liquid Cargo 24,700 8,300 33,000