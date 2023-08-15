KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

CMA CGM Rigoletto Container Ship

Genoa Clinkers

GFS Prime Container Ship

GH Foehn Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

MSC Tia II

NEW Liberty

CIN Yan Tian

Cosco Hanburg

Highway

Olympia

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

M.T Quetta 15-08-2023

CMA CGM Rigoletto 15-08-2023

EVA Gold 15-08-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Pacific Julla 15-08-2023 D/15102 Mogas

Gold Trader I 15-08-2023 D/3500 Chemical

DEV Shree 15-08-2023 D/6500 Chemical

X-Press Angelsey 15-08-2023 D/L Container

Safeen Prim 15-08-2023 D/L Container

Kmtc Mundra 15-08-2023 D/L Container

M.

T Mardan 16-08-2023 D/73000 Crude Oil

BOW Emma 16-08-2023 D/523 Chemical

Singapore 16-08-2023 D/L Container

Effie 16-08-2023 D/65399 General Cargo

Lila Chennai 16-08-2023 D/50212 Petcoke

Zhong Gu Chang Chun 16-08-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 266,035 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 117,584 Metric Tons of export cargo and 148,451 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 75,493 86,654 162,147

Rock Phosphate 4,406 ------------ 4,406

Oil & Liquid Cargo 68,552 30,930 99,482