KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
CMA CGM Rigoletto Container Ship
Genoa Clinkers
GFS Prime Container Ship
GH Foehn Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
MSC Tia II
NEW Liberty
CIN Yan Tian
Cosco Hanburg
Highway
Olympia
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
M.T Quetta 15-08-2023
CMA CGM Rigoletto 15-08-2023
EVA Gold 15-08-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Pacific Julla 15-08-2023 D/15102 Mogas
Gold Trader I 15-08-2023 D/3500 Chemical
DEV Shree 15-08-2023 D/6500 Chemical
X-Press Angelsey 15-08-2023 D/L Container
Safeen Prim 15-08-2023 D/L Container
Kmtc Mundra 15-08-2023 D/L Container
M.
T Mardan 16-08-2023 D/73000 Crude Oil
BOW Emma 16-08-2023 D/523 Chemical
Singapore 16-08-2023 D/L Container
Effie 16-08-2023 D/65399 General Cargo
Lila Chennai 16-08-2023 D/50212 Petcoke
Zhong Gu Chang Chun 16-08-2023 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 266,035 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 117,584 Metric Tons of export cargo and 148,451 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 75,493 86,654 162,147
Rock Phosphate 4,406 ------------ 4,406
Oil & Liquid Cargo 68,552 30,930 99,482