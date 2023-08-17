Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Published August 17, 2023

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Safeen prismContainer ship

SingaporeContainer ship

Lila chennaiPetcoke

EffieGeneral cargo

M.t mardanTanker

DevashreeTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

GFS Prime

Elka Athina

X-Press Anglesey

Kmtc Mundra

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Gold Trader i17-08-2023

1. High Explorer17-08-2023

Safeen Prism17-08-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Oriental Csomos17-08-2023D/1500 Chemical

Chemocean Orion17-08-2023D/3404 Base Oil

Sea Fortune17-08-2023D/10000 Chemical

Gulf Barakah17-08-2023D/l Container

Wide Juiiet17-08-2023D/l Container

Nyk Vesta17-08-2023D/l Container

Grace Bridge17-08-2023D/l Container

Zhong Gu Chang Chun17-08-2023D/l Container

Northern Defender17-08-2023D/l Container

Loyal18-08-2023l/6000 Chemical

Sc Taipei18-08-2023D/l Container

Mol Endowent18-08-2023D/l Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 144,591 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 47,593 Metric Tons of export cargo and 96,998 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

More Stories From Business