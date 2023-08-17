KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Safeen prismContainer ship
SingaporeContainer ship
Lila chennaiPetcoke
EffieGeneral cargo
M.t mardanTanker
DevashreeTanker
SHIPS SAILED:
GFS Prime
Elka Athina
X-Press Anglesey
Kmtc Mundra
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Gold Trader i17-08-2023
1. High Explorer17-08-2023
Safeen Prism17-08-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Oriental Csomos17-08-2023D/1500 Chemical
Chemocean Orion17-08-2023D/3404 Base Oil
Sea Fortune17-08-2023D/10000 Chemical
Gulf Barakah17-08-2023D/l Container
Wide Juiiet17-08-2023D/l Container
Nyk Vesta17-08-2023D/l Container
Grace Bridge17-08-2023D/l Container
Zhong Gu Chang Chun17-08-2023D/l Container
Northern Defender17-08-2023D/l Container
Loyal18-08-2023l/6000 Chemical
Sc Taipei18-08-2023D/l Container
Mol Endowent18-08-2023D/l Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 144,591 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 47,593 Metric Tons of export cargo and 96,998 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL