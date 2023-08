KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Wide Juliet Container Ship

Bow Emma Tanker

Gulf BarakahContainer Ship

NYK Vesta Container Ship

Pacific Julia Tanker

Zhong Gu Chang Chun Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Safeen Prism

Singapore

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Genoa18-08-2023

Gulf Barakah 18-08-2023

NYK Vesta 18-08-2023

M.T Mardan18-08-2023

Zhong Gu Chang Chun 18-08-2023

Wide Juilet18-08-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

SC Taipei 18-08-2023D/L Container

Grace Bridge 18-08-2023D/L Container

Mol Endowent 18-08-2023D/L Container

MSC Felixstowe18-08-2023D/L Container

Loyal 19-08-2023L/6000 Chemical

SSL Krishna 19-08-2023D/L Container

Navios Bahamas 19-08-2023D/L Container

Seattle Bridge19-08-2023D/L Container

CMA CGM Pegasus 19-08-2023D/L Container

Hai Yang Zhi Hua 19-08-2023D/15208 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 220,720 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,684 Metric Tons of export cargo and 161,036 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo61,197 36,641 97,838

Bulk Cargo 29,212 ----- 29,212

Cement ----- 5,694 5,694

Clinkers ----- 17,349 17,349

Petcoke 10,715 ----- 10,715

Oil & Liquid Cargo59,684 ----- 59,684