KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Seattle Bridge Container Ship

Northern Decency Container Ship

Courageous AceCar Carrier

SC TaipeiTanker

Hyundai Pluto Container Ship

Franbo ProspectGeneral Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

Navios Bahams

SSL Krishna

Sea Fortune

Ningo Express

Lotus A

Courageous Ace

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Nil

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

M.T Shalamar 22-08-2023D/74000 Crude Oil

Xin Hong Kong 22-08-2023D/L Container

Independent Spirit22-08-2023D/L Container

MSC Santa Maria22-08-2023D/L Container

TS Ningbo 23-08-2023D/L Container

Ocean Chemist 24-08-2023L/2000 Base Oil

Horae 24-08-2023D/64500 Crude Oil

Tsingtao Express24-08-2023D/L Container

Northern Discovery24-08-2023D/L Container

Xin Pu Dong 24-08-2023D/L Container

Victoria T 24-08-2023L/40000 Cement

Truong Minh Fortune 24-08-2023L/53700 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 126,691 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 46,338 Metric Tons of export cargo and 80,353 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo46,159 32,308 78,467

Bulk Cargo 2,820 30 2,850

Clinkers ------ 14,000 14,000

Petcoke 2,176 ------ 2,176

Oil & Liquid Cargo29,198 ------- 29,198