KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Seattle Bridge Container Ship
Northern Decency Container Ship
Courageous AceCar Carrier
SC TaipeiTanker
Hyundai Pluto Container Ship
Franbo ProspectGeneral Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
Navios Bahams
SSL Krishna
Sea Fortune
Ningo Express
Lotus A
Courageous Ace
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Nil
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
M.T Shalamar 22-08-2023D/74000 Crude Oil
Xin Hong Kong 22-08-2023D/L Container
Independent Spirit22-08-2023D/L Container
MSC Santa Maria22-08-2023D/L Container
TS Ningbo 23-08-2023D/L Container
Ocean Chemist 24-08-2023L/2000 Base Oil
Horae 24-08-2023D/64500 Crude Oil
Tsingtao Express24-08-2023D/L Container
Northern Discovery24-08-2023D/L Container
Xin Pu Dong 24-08-2023D/L Container
Victoria T 24-08-2023L/40000 Cement
Truong Minh Fortune 24-08-2023L/53700 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 126,691 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 46,338 Metric Tons of export cargo and 80,353 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo46,159 32,308 78,467
Bulk Cargo 2,820 30 2,850
Clinkers ------ 14,000 14,000
Petcoke 2,176 ------ 2,176
Oil & Liquid Cargo29,198 ------- 29,198