KPT Shipping Movements Report

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 02:20 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

CMA CGM Gemini Container Ship

Anbien Bay Container Ship

SSL Dwlhi Container Ship

CMA CGM Figaro Container Ship

Kiel Express Container Ship

Ever Utile Container Ship

Chem SEA 1 Tanker

Hupeh Bulk Carrier

SHIPS SAILED:

OOCL Memphis

Cosco Antwerp

Safeen Prosper

Crystal ST. Petersburg

Falcon Royal

YM Express

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

SSL Delhi 04-09-2023

Navdhenu Purna 04-09-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

M.T Shalamar 04-09-2023 D/73000 Crude Oil

No 2 Heung A Pioneer 04-09-2023 L/8500 Ethanol

Ghfoehn 04-09-2023 D/L Container

Blue Voyage 04-09-2023 L/50000 Clinkers

Hyundai Singapore 05-09-2023 D/L Container

Navios Lapis 05-09-2023 D/L Container

Kota Lumba 05-09-2023 D/L Container

Kota Layang 06-09-2023 D/L Container

Imdependent Spirit 06-09-2023 D/L Container

Obsession 06-09-2023 L/50000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 335,308 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 129,847 of export cargo and 205,461 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 114,185 107,467 221,652

Chickpeas ----------- 22,380 22,380

Rock Phosphate 5,543 ------------ 5,543

OIL & Liquid Caro 85,733 ------------ 85,733

More Stories From Business