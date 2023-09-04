KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
CMA CGM Gemini Container Ship
Anbien Bay Container Ship
SSL Dwlhi Container Ship
CMA CGM Figaro Container Ship
Kiel Express Container Ship
Ever Utile Container Ship
Chem SEA 1 Tanker
Hupeh Bulk Carrier
SHIPS SAILED:
OOCL Memphis
Cosco Antwerp
Safeen Prosper
Crystal ST. Petersburg
Falcon Royal
YM Express
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
SSL Delhi 04-09-2023
Navdhenu Purna 04-09-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
M.T Shalamar 04-09-2023 D/73000 Crude Oil
No 2 Heung A Pioneer 04-09-2023 L/8500 Ethanol
Ghfoehn 04-09-2023 D/L Container
Blue Voyage 04-09-2023 L/50000 Clinkers
Hyundai Singapore 05-09-2023 D/L Container
Navios Lapis 05-09-2023 D/L Container
Kota Lumba 05-09-2023 D/L Container
Kota Layang 06-09-2023 D/L Container
Imdependent Spirit 06-09-2023 D/L Container
Obsession 06-09-2023 L/50000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 335,308 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 129,847 of export cargo and 205,461 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 114,185 107,467 221,652
Chickpeas ----------- 22,380 22,380
Rock Phosphate 5,543 ------------ 5,543
OIL & Liquid Caro 85,733 ------------ 85,733