KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

YM EcellenceContainer Ship

Wide JuleitContainer Ship

M.T.MARDANTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Uacc Manama

Ever Uranus

Wadi Bani Khalid

M.T Shalamar

New Friendship

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Aspasia Bay20-09-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Heronic20-09-2023D/2275 General Cargo

Ocean Tianbo20-09-2023D/59356 General Cargo

Chem Bulldog20-09-2023L/3000 Chemical

Chemroad Hawk20-09-2023L/8000 Ethanol

Kota Loceng20-09-2023D/L Container

Osaka Express20-09-2023D/L Container

Safeen Pride20-09-2023D/L Container

Uafl Dubai20-09-2023D/L Container

Ian H20-09-2023D/L Container

Safeen Prime21-09-2023D/L Container

Cti Queen21-09-2023D/25451 General Cargo

New Asoura21-09-2023L/27000 Cement

Cosco Thailand21-09-2023D/L Container

Cma Cgm Musset21-09-2023D/L Container

Msc Tia I21-09-2023D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 143,555 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 42,666 of export cargo and 100,889 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 56,238 6,080 62,318

Bulk Cargo 11,346 ------ 11,346

Clinkers ------ 36,586 36,586

DAP 4,789 ------- 4,789

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 28,516 ------- 28,516