KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
YM EcellenceContainer Ship
Wide JuleitContainer Ship
M.T.MARDANTanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Uacc Manama
Ever Uranus
Wadi Bani Khalid
M.T Shalamar
New Friendship
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Aspasia Bay20-09-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Heronic20-09-2023D/2275 General Cargo
Ocean Tianbo20-09-2023D/59356 General Cargo
Chem Bulldog20-09-2023L/3000 Chemical
Chemroad Hawk20-09-2023L/8000 Ethanol
Kota Loceng20-09-2023D/L Container
Osaka Express20-09-2023D/L Container
Safeen Pride20-09-2023D/L Container
Uafl Dubai20-09-2023D/L Container
Ian H20-09-2023D/L Container
Safeen Prime21-09-2023D/L Container
Cti Queen21-09-2023D/25451 General Cargo
New Asoura21-09-2023L/27000 Cement
Cosco Thailand21-09-2023D/L Container
Cma Cgm Musset21-09-2023D/L Container
Msc Tia I21-09-2023D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 143,555 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 42,666 of export cargo and 100,889 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 56,238 6,080 62,318
Bulk Cargo 11,346 ------ 11,346
Clinkers ------ 36,586 36,586
DAP 4,789 ------- 4,789
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 28,516 ------- 28,516