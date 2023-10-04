KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 05:39 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Vancouver Container Ship
Onyx 1 Container Ship
TS Ningbo Container Ship
Nemo Tanker
SC Hong Kong Tanker
Uafl Libety Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
X-Press Salween
Safeen Prime
Yantian Express
Navios Bahamas
Zhong GU Chang Chun
Torm Sofia
Chem Sceptrum
EXPECTED SAILING: date
AS Alva 04-10-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Chem Sinyoo 04-10-2023 D/4000 Chemical
Spottail 04-10-2023 D/15052 Mogas
Hyundai Tokyo 04-10-2023 D/L Container
Wide Alpha 04-10-2023 D/L Container
Colombo Express 04-10-2023 D/L Container
BBG Nova 04-10-2023 D/59500 Clinkers
Marie C 05-10-2023 D/3000 Chemical
Celsius Birdie 05-10-2023 D/1000 Base Oil
Kmtc Manila 05-10-2023 D/L Container
Grand Diamond 05-10-2023 D/163 Vehicles Package
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 184,464 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 30,066 Metric Tons of export cargo and 154,398 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 57,065 29,925 86,990
Bulk Cargo 20,126 141 20,267
Rock Phosphate 7,344 ------ 7,344
Wheat 3,816 ------ 3,816
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 66,047 ------ 66,047
