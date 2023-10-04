Open Menu

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Vancouver Container Ship

Onyx 1 Container Ship

TS Ningbo Container Ship

Nemo Tanker

SC Hong Kong Tanker

Uafl Libety Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

X-Press Salween

Safeen Prime

Yantian Express

Navios Bahamas

Zhong GU Chang Chun

Torm Sofia

Chem Sceptrum

EXPECTED SAILING: date

AS Alva 04-10-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Chem Sinyoo 04-10-2023 D/4000 Chemical

Spottail 04-10-2023 D/15052 Mogas

Hyundai Tokyo 04-10-2023 D/L Container

Wide Alpha 04-10-2023 D/L Container

Colombo Express 04-10-2023 D/L Container

BBG Nova 04-10-2023 D/59500 Clinkers

Marie C 05-10-2023 D/3000 Chemical

Celsius Birdie 05-10-2023 D/1000 Base Oil

Kmtc Manila 05-10-2023 D/L Container

Grand Diamond 05-10-2023 D/163 Vehicles Package

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 184,464 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 30,066 Metric Tons of export cargo and 154,398 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 57,065 29,925 86,990

Bulk Cargo 20,126 141 20,267

Rock Phosphate 7,344 ------ 7,344

Wheat 3,816 ------ 3,816

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 66,047 ------ 66,047

APP/msq

