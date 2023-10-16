KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

ANL Gippsland Container Ship

Good Luck 1 General Cargo

M.T Sargodha Tanker

X-Press Salween Container Ship

Bunga Lily Tanker

KN Forest Talc Powder

X-Press Odyssey Container Ship

Atout Container Ship

Oridntal Sakura Tanker

Momentum Phonex General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

Antigoni Force

NYK Vesta

Ginga Saker

ANL Gippsland

Terataki

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Peace Angel 16-10-2023

Atout 16-10-2023

Richmond Park 16-10-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE

Global 16-10-2023 L/2000 Base Oil

M.T Shalamar 16-10-2023 D/72000 Caude Oil

TS Dalian 16-10-2023 D/L Container

Cosco Antwerp 16-10-2023 D/L Container

Tltus 16-10-2023 D/56687 Wheat In Bulk

Onyx 1 17-10-2023 D/L Container

Jolly Oro 17-10-2023 D/L Container

KOTA Lumba 17-10-2023 D/L Container

JI Hong 17-10-2023 D/16084 General Cargo

MSC Jemima 18-10-2023 D/L Container

Nordpanther 18-10-2023 D/L Container

Kota Layang 18-10-2023 D/L Container

Global Mermaid 18-10-2023 D/1326 Steel Pipes

Draftdodger 18-10-2023 L/52000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 292,653 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 98,595 Metric Tons of export cargo and 194,058 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 82,792 71,390 154,182

Bulk Cargo 52,354 50 52,404

Chinkers ------ 13,115 13,115

DAP 2,276 ------ 2,276

Wheat 1,507 ------ 1,507

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 55,129 14,040 69,169

APP/msq