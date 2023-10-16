KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
ANL Gippsland Container Ship
Good Luck 1 General Cargo
M.T Sargodha Tanker
X-Press Salween Container Ship
Bunga Lily Tanker
KN Forest Talc Powder
X-Press Odyssey Container Ship
Atout Container Ship
Oridntal Sakura Tanker
Momentum Phonex General Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
Antigoni Force
NYK Vesta
Ginga Saker
ANL Gippsland
Terataki
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Peace Angel 16-10-2023
Atout 16-10-2023
Richmond Park 16-10-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE
Global 16-10-2023 L/2000 Base Oil
M.T Shalamar 16-10-2023 D/72000 Caude Oil
TS Dalian 16-10-2023 D/L Container
Cosco Antwerp 16-10-2023 D/L Container
Tltus 16-10-2023 D/56687 Wheat In Bulk
Onyx 1 17-10-2023 D/L Container
Jolly Oro 17-10-2023 D/L Container
KOTA Lumba 17-10-2023 D/L Container
JI Hong 17-10-2023 D/16084 General Cargo
MSC Jemima 18-10-2023 D/L Container
Nordpanther 18-10-2023 D/L Container
Kota Layang 18-10-2023 D/L Container
Global Mermaid 18-10-2023 D/1326 Steel Pipes
Draftdodger 18-10-2023 L/52000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 292,653 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 98,595 Metric Tons of export cargo and 194,058 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 82,792 71,390 154,182
Bulk Cargo 52,354 50 52,404
Chinkers ------ 13,115 13,115
DAP 2,276 ------ 2,276
Wheat 1,507 ------ 1,507
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 55,129 14,040 69,169
APP/msq