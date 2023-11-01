Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 03:30 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Seamax Westport Container Ship

Crystal ST. Petersburg Container Ship

Chang Hang Run Hai Fertilizer

Safeen Prime Container Ship

Summer Sky Rock Phosphate

Ren Jian 25 Container Ship

Ocean Grand General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

Felixstowe

Akij Pearl

Crystal ST. Petersburg

Libra Confidence

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Safeen Prime 01-11-2023

M.T Shalamar 01-11-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Bow Platinum 01-11-2023 D/13188 Chemical

YM Express 01-11-2023 D/L Container

Bow Hercules 01-11-2023 D/2719 Chemical

Hyundai AI Hong Kong 02-11-2023 D/L Container

X-Press Bardsey 02-11-2023 D/L Container

MSC Jemima 02-11-2023 D/L Container

Kota Loceng 02-11-2023 D/L Container

Gulf Barakah 02-11-2023 D/L Container

Rui Ning 8 02-11-2023 D/31504 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 177,516 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 50,341 Metric Tons of export cargo and 127,175 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 54,226 43,028 97,254

BULK Cargo ------ 100 100

Chickpeas 2,324 ------ 2,324

DAP 9,093 ------ 9,093

Rapessed 1.598 ------ 1,598

Rock Phosphate 4,065 ------ 4,065

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 44,082 7,213 51,295

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Jian Hong Kong Westport Petersburg Karachi Port

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler issues law on licensing, operation of ma ..

RAK Ruler issues law on licensing, operation of marine means of transport

36 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi secures top slot of No.1 bowler in ..

Shaheen Afridi secures top slot of No.1 bowler in international cricket  

57 minutes ago
 MoEc, ICA sign agreement to implement training pro ..

MoEc, ICA sign agreement to implement training programmes on AML/CFT mechanisms

2 hours ago
 PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Pale ..

PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Palestinians

2 hours ago
 IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

2 hours ago
 NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply c ..

NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply case

3 hours ago
Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cu ..

Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cup 2023 matches

3 hours ago
 EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. So ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histor ..

4 hours ago
 No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at ..

No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza ..

4 hours ago
 Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

4 hours ago
 Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#03 ..

Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#039;s National Day celebration

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business