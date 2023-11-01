KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Seamax Westport Container Ship

Crystal ST. Petersburg Container Ship

Chang Hang Run Hai Fertilizer

Safeen Prime Container Ship

Summer Sky Rock Phosphate

Ren Jian 25 Container Ship

Ocean Grand General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

Felixstowe

Akij Pearl

Crystal ST. Petersburg

Libra Confidence

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Safeen Prime 01-11-2023

M.T Shalamar 01-11-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Bow Platinum 01-11-2023 D/13188 Chemical

YM Express 01-11-2023 D/L Container

Bow Hercules 01-11-2023 D/2719 Chemical

Hyundai AI Hong Kong 02-11-2023 D/L Container

X-Press Bardsey 02-11-2023 D/L Container

MSC Jemima 02-11-2023 D/L Container

Kota Loceng 02-11-2023 D/L Container

Gulf Barakah 02-11-2023 D/L Container

Rui Ning 8 02-11-2023 D/31504 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 177,516 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 50,341 Metric Tons of export cargo and 127,175 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 54,226 43,028 97,254

BULK Cargo ------ 100 100

Chickpeas 2,324 ------ 2,324

DAP 9,093 ------ 9,093

Rapessed 1.598 ------ 1,598

Rock Phosphate 4,065 ------ 4,065

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 44,082 7,213 51,295

APP/msq