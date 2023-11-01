KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Seamax Westport Container Ship
Crystal ST. Petersburg Container Ship
Chang Hang Run Hai Fertilizer
Safeen Prime Container Ship
Summer Sky Rock Phosphate
Ren Jian 25 Container Ship
Ocean Grand General Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
Felixstowe
Akij Pearl
Crystal ST. Petersburg
Libra Confidence
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Safeen Prime 01-11-2023
M.T Shalamar 01-11-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Bow Platinum 01-11-2023 D/13188 Chemical
YM Express 01-11-2023 D/L Container
Bow Hercules 01-11-2023 D/2719 Chemical
Hyundai AI Hong Kong 02-11-2023 D/L Container
X-Press Bardsey 02-11-2023 D/L Container
MSC Jemima 02-11-2023 D/L Container
Kota Loceng 02-11-2023 D/L Container
Gulf Barakah 02-11-2023 D/L Container
Rui Ning 8 02-11-2023 D/31504 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 177,516 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 50,341 Metric Tons of export cargo and 127,175 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 54,226 43,028 97,254
BULK Cargo ------ 100 100
Chickpeas 2,324 ------ 2,324
DAP 9,093 ------ 9,093
Rapessed 1.598 ------ 1,598
Rock Phosphate 4,065 ------ 4,065
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 44,082 7,213 51,295
