KPT Shipping Movements Report

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2023 | 01:30 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

YM Excellence Container Ship

Ashico Victoria Rice

Amalia Tanker

MSC Jemima Container Ship

Magnum EnergyWheat

SHIPS SAILED:

GSL Elizabeth

Safeen Prime

M.T Shalamar

Ren Jian 25

EXPECTED SAILING: date

OBE Grande 02-11-2023

Seamax Westport 02-11-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Bow Hercules 02-11-2023 D/2719 Chemical

Hyundai Hong Kong 02-11-2023 D/L Container

X-Press Bardsey 02-11-2023 D/L Container

Kota Loceng 02-11-2023 D/L Container

Rui Ning 8 02-11-2023 D/31504 General Cargo

Sea Delta 03-11-2023 D/20000 Chemical

M.T Mardan 03-11-2023 D/72000 Crude Oil

Gulf Barakah 03-11-2023 D/L Container

Express Agrentina 03-11-2023 D/L Container

COSCO Thailand 03-11-2023 D/L Container

Onyx 1 03-11-2023 D/L Container

X-Press Phoenix 03-11-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 156,655 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 72,721 Metric Tons of export cargo and 83,934 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 25,763 64,221 89,984

Chickpeas 2,725 ------ 2,725

DAP 14,050 ------ 14,050

Rock Phosphate 15,334 ------ 15,334

Wheat16,912 ------ 16,912

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 9,150 8,500 17,650

APP/as

