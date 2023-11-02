KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2023 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
YM Excellence Container Ship
Ashico Victoria Rice
Amalia Tanker
MSC Jemima Container Ship
Magnum EnergyWheat
SHIPS SAILED:
GSL Elizabeth
Safeen Prime
M.T Shalamar
Ren Jian 25
EXPECTED SAILING: date
OBE Grande 02-11-2023
Seamax Westport 02-11-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Bow Hercules 02-11-2023 D/2719 Chemical
Hyundai Hong Kong 02-11-2023 D/L Container
X-Press Bardsey 02-11-2023 D/L Container
Kota Loceng 02-11-2023 D/L Container
Rui Ning 8 02-11-2023 D/31504 General Cargo
Sea Delta 03-11-2023 D/20000 Chemical
M.T Mardan 03-11-2023 D/72000 Crude Oil
Gulf Barakah 03-11-2023 D/L Container
Express Agrentina 03-11-2023 D/L Container
COSCO Thailand 03-11-2023 D/L Container
Onyx 1 03-11-2023 D/L Container
X-Press Phoenix 03-11-2023 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 156,655 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 72,721 Metric Tons of export cargo and 83,934 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 25,763 64,221 89,984
Chickpeas 2,725 ------ 2,725
DAP 14,050 ------ 14,050
Rock Phosphate 15,334 ------ 15,334
Wheat16,912 ------ 16,912
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 9,150 8,500 17,650
APP/as