KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 04:20 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Following were the movements of ships at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday:

SHIPS BERTHED:

Songa Breeze Tanker

M.T.Mardan Tanker

Clemens Schulte Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Safeen Prime

Minerva Olympia

GSL Elizabeth

Lousie Auerbach

Vancouver

Ian H

Songa Breeze

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Nil Nil

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Loyal 16-11-2023 L/6000 Ethanol

Wadi Duka 16-11-2023 D/L Container

Zhong Gu Chang Chun 16-11-2023 D/L Container

Stephanie C 16-11-2023 D/L Container

Bochem Bayard 17-11-2023 D/3018 Base Oil

Ever Ul Ysses 17-11-2023 D/L Container

Zhong Gu Ji nan 17-11-2023 D/L Container

MSC Jemima 17-11-2023 D/L Container

Hansa Europe 17-11-2023 D/L Container

UAFL Liberty 17-11-2023 D/L Container

GSL Nicoletta 17-11-2023 D/L Container

Prominent Ace 17-11-2023 D/149 Units(S) Package

Seattle Bridge 18-11-2023 L/2500 Chemical

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours was 90,046 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 27,805 Metric Tons of export cargo and 62,241 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below:

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 9,908 22,143 32,051

BULK Cargo 322 50 372

Cement ------ 5,612 5,612

Chickpeas 901 ------ 901

Dap 7,114 ------ 7,114

Wheat 18,061 ------ 18,061

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 25,935 ------ 25,935

APP/as

