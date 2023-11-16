KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Following were the movements of ships at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday:
SHIPS BERTHED:
Songa Breeze Tanker
M.T.Mardan Tanker
Clemens Schulte Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Safeen Prime
Minerva Olympia
GSL Elizabeth
Lousie Auerbach
Vancouver
Ian H
Songa Breeze
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Nil Nil
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Loyal 16-11-2023 L/6000 Ethanol
Wadi Duka 16-11-2023 D/L Container
Zhong Gu Chang Chun 16-11-2023 D/L Container
Stephanie C 16-11-2023 D/L Container
Bochem Bayard 17-11-2023 D/3018 Base Oil
Ever Ul Ysses 17-11-2023 D/L Container
Zhong Gu Ji nan 17-11-2023 D/L Container
MSC Jemima 17-11-2023 D/L Container
Hansa Europe 17-11-2023 D/L Container
UAFL Liberty 17-11-2023 D/L Container
GSL Nicoletta 17-11-2023 D/L Container
Prominent Ace 17-11-2023 D/149 Units(S) Package
Seattle Bridge 18-11-2023 L/2500 Chemical
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours was 90,046 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 27,805 Metric Tons of export cargo and 62,241 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below:
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 9,908 22,143 32,051
BULK Cargo 322 50 372
Cement ------ 5,612 5,612
Chickpeas 901 ------ 901
Dap 7,114 ------ 7,114
Wheat 18,061 ------ 18,061
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 25,935 ------ 25,935
APP/as