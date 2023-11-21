KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Wadi Bani Khaliq Container Ship
Xin Hong Kong Container Ship
Independent Spirit Container Ship
Ever Ulysses Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Olympia
Hyundai Brave
Cypress
CMA CGM Tosca
Oriental Daphne
Navios Jasmine
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Thrasyvoulos V 21-11-2023
Uafl Dubai 21-11-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Bow Trajectory 21-11-2023 D/10494 Chemical
Safeen prize 21-11-2023 D/L Container
X-Press Capella 21-11-2023 D/L Container
KMTC Manila 21-11-2023 D/L Container
Newsun Vision 21-11-2023 D/27500 DAP
Suvari Kaptan 21-11-2023 D/10000 Iron Ore
Summer Lady 21-11-2023 D/65000 Wheat
Evridiki 22-11-2023 D/10000 Jet Oil
Synergy Keelung 22-11-2023 D/L Container
Crystal Vladivostok 22-11-2023 D/L Containe
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 207,137 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 81,905 Metric Tons of export cargo and 125,232 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 48,903 42,321 91,224
BULK Cargo 35,049 ------ 35,049
Cement ------ 10,145 10,145
Chickpeas 2,480 ------ 2,480
Clinkers ------ 24,159 24,159
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 38,800 5,280 44,080
APP/msq