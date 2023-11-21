Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 02:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Wadi Bani Khaliq Container Ship

Xin Hong Kong Container Ship

Independent Spirit Container Ship

Ever Ulysses Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Olympia

Hyundai Brave

Cypress

CMA CGM Tosca

Oriental Daphne

Navios Jasmine

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Thrasyvoulos V 21-11-2023

Uafl Dubai 21-11-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Bow Trajectory 21-11-2023 D/10494 Chemical

Safeen prize 21-11-2023 D/L Container

X-Press Capella 21-11-2023 D/L Container

KMTC Manila 21-11-2023 D/L Container

Newsun Vision 21-11-2023 D/27500 DAP

Suvari Kaptan 21-11-2023 D/10000 Iron Ore

Summer Lady 21-11-2023 D/65000 Wheat

Evridiki 22-11-2023 D/10000 Jet Oil

Synergy Keelung 22-11-2023 D/L Container

Crystal Vladivostok 22-11-2023 D/L Containe

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 207,137 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 81,905 Metric Tons of export cargo and 125,232 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 48,903 42,321 91,224

BULK Cargo 35,049 ------ 35,049

Cement ------ 10,145 10,145

Chickpeas 2,480 ------ 2,480

Clinkers ------ 24,159 24,159

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 38,800 5,280 44,080

APP/msq

