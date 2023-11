KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Osaka Express Container Ship

Arman 10 Rice

GSL Elizabeth Container Ship

XIN Changshi Container Ship

Gion Trader Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Lotus A

Wan Hai 627

M.T Shalamar

X-Press Salween

Woojin Elvis

TS Dalian

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Zhong Hai Chang Yun 6 28-11-2023

ZH Chang Cing 28-11-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Chemroad Queen 28-11-2023 L/8000 Ethanol

M.T Sargodha 28-11-2023 D/72000 Crude Oil

Safeen Prime 28-11-2023 D/L Container

Ever Utile 28-11-2023 D/L Container

Navios Lapis 28-11-2023 D/L Container

Xin Pu Dong 29-11-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 185,937 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 49,588 Metric Tons of export cargo and 136,349 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 32,270 33,108 65,378

BULK Cargo 22,197 ------ 22,197

Chickpeas 1,042 ------ 1,042

Clinkers ------ 16,480 16,480

DAP 2,739 ------ 2,739

Lentils 1,548 ------ 1,548

Rapessed 1,960 ------ 1,960

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 63,303 ------ 63,303

