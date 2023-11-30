Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2023 | 03:30 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Xing Chang Shu Container

SL Griffin TUG

RDO EndeavourContainer

SHIPS SAILED:

Safeen Prime

GSL Elizabeth

Crimson Jade

EXPECTED SAILING: date

M.T Mardan 30-11-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Ardmore Engineer 30-11-2023 D/14013 Mogas

TRF Kristansand 30-11-2023 D/18000 Chemical

PVT Flora 01-12-2023 D/2000 Chemical

Wawasan Topaz 01-12-2023 D/2000 Chemical

Xin Pu Dong 30-11-2023 D/L Container

TS Singapore 01-12-2023 D/L Container

Sounion Trader 01-12-2023 D/L Container

X-Press Odyssey 01-12-2023 D/L Container

Da Chang 01-12-2023 D/3614 General Cargo

Wooyang Dany 01-12-2023 D/55000 Wheat In Bulk

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 171,105 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 48,645 Metric Tons of export cargo and 122,460 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 46,084 23,289 69,373

BULK Cargo 1 245 246

Chickpeas 713 ------ 713

Clinkers ------ 15,260 15,260

Lentils 2,324 ------ 2,324

Rapessed 2,514 ------ 2,514

Rice ------351 351

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 52,945 9,500 62,445

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Shu Mardan Singapore Wheat Karachi Port

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Saudi Arabia’s Leadership, Government and ..

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

54 minutes ago
 The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Ar ..

The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summi ..

54 minutes ago
 PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Ser ..

PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Services Prices

1 hour ago
 Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced ..

Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced substantial progress in the d ..

1 hour ago
 Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

3 hours ago
POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

4 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Climate change poses imminent threat to global bio ..

Climate change poses imminent threat to global biodiversity

15 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes news about delay in elections

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business