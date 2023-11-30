KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Xing Chang Shu Container

SL Griffin TUG

RDO EndeavourContainer

SHIPS SAILED:

Safeen Prime

GSL Elizabeth

Crimson Jade

EXPECTED SAILING: date

M.T Mardan 30-11-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Ardmore Engineer 30-11-2023 D/14013 Mogas

TRF Kristansand 30-11-2023 D/18000 Chemical

PVT Flora 01-12-2023 D/2000 Chemical

Wawasan Topaz 01-12-2023 D/2000 Chemical

Xin Pu Dong 30-11-2023 D/L Container

TS Singapore 01-12-2023 D/L Container

Sounion Trader 01-12-2023 D/L Container

X-Press Odyssey 01-12-2023 D/L Container

Da Chang 01-12-2023 D/3614 General Cargo

Wooyang Dany 01-12-2023 D/55000 Wheat In Bulk

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 171,105 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 48,645 Metric Tons of export cargo and 122,460 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 46,084 23,289 69,373

BULK Cargo 1 245 246

Chickpeas 713 ------ 713

Clinkers ------ 15,260 15,260

Lentils 2,324 ------ 2,324

Rapessed 2,514 ------ 2,514

Rice ------351 351

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 52,945 9,500 62,445