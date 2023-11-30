KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2023 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Xing Chang Shu Container
SL Griffin TUG
RDO EndeavourContainer
SHIPS SAILED:
Safeen Prime
GSL Elizabeth
Crimson Jade
EXPECTED SAILING: date
M.T Mardan 30-11-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Ardmore Engineer 30-11-2023 D/14013 Mogas
TRF Kristansand 30-11-2023 D/18000 Chemical
PVT Flora 01-12-2023 D/2000 Chemical
Wawasan Topaz 01-12-2023 D/2000 Chemical
Xin Pu Dong 30-11-2023 D/L Container
TS Singapore 01-12-2023 D/L Container
Sounion Trader 01-12-2023 D/L Container
X-Press Odyssey 01-12-2023 D/L Container
Da Chang 01-12-2023 D/3614 General Cargo
Wooyang Dany 01-12-2023 D/55000 Wheat In Bulk
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 171,105 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 48,645 Metric Tons of export cargo and 122,460 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 46,084 23,289 69,373
BULK Cargo 1 245 246
Chickpeas 713 ------ 713
Clinkers ------ 15,260 15,260
Lentils 2,324 ------ 2,324
Rapessed 2,514 ------ 2,514
Rice ------351 351
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 52,945 9,500 62,445