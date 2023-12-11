KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

M.T MardanTanker

KMTC DelhiContainer Ship

APL SalalahContainer Ship

Xon Yi Hai 16Fertilizer

SG PegasusTanker

X-Press SalweenContainer Ship

CMA CGM Attila Container Ship

Arman 10Rice

Nordic Copenhagen Tanker

CMA CGM Titus Container Ship

Sea AmbitionTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

X-Press Carina

Avigator

Wan Hai 721

Hodaka Galaxy

Meghna Princess

KMTC Delhi

APL Salalah

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Newvision11-12-2023

Sea Ambition11-12-2023

M.T Mardan 30-11-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Al Jalaa 11-12-2023 L/55000 HSFO

API Bhum 11-12-2023 D/L Container

Nileduruch Lion 11-12-2023 D/L Container

Acrux 11-12-2023 D/49493 General Cargo

M.T Sargodha 12-12-2023 D/72000 Crude Oil

M.

T Lahore 12-12-2023 D/72000 Crude Oil

Ever Uranus 12-12-2023 D/L Container

Safeen Prime 12-12-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 219,946 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 125,138 Metric Tons of export cargo and 94,808 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 66,733 82,651 149,384

BULK Cargo ------ 60 60

Cement ------ 12,778 12,788

Clinkers ------ 19,738 19,783

DAP 16,947 ------ 16,947

Rice ------ 7,911 7,911

Wheat 11,128 ------ 11,128

Oil/Liquid Cargo: ------ 2,000 2,000

APP/as