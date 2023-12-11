KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2023 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
M.T MardanTanker
KMTC DelhiContainer Ship
APL SalalahContainer Ship
Xon Yi Hai 16Fertilizer
SG PegasusTanker
X-Press SalweenContainer Ship
CMA CGM Attila Container Ship
Arman 10Rice
Nordic Copenhagen Tanker
CMA CGM Titus Container Ship
Sea AmbitionTanker
SHIPS SAILED:
X-Press Carina
Avigator
Wan Hai 721
Hodaka Galaxy
Meghna Princess
KMTC Delhi
APL Salalah
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Newvision11-12-2023
Sea Ambition11-12-2023
M.T Mardan 30-11-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Al Jalaa 11-12-2023 L/55000 HSFO
API Bhum 11-12-2023 D/L Container
Nileduruch Lion 11-12-2023 D/L Container
Acrux 11-12-2023 D/49493 General Cargo
M.T Sargodha 12-12-2023 D/72000 Crude Oil
M.
T Lahore 12-12-2023 D/72000 Crude Oil
Ever Uranus 12-12-2023 D/L Container
Safeen Prime 12-12-2023 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 219,946 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 125,138 Metric Tons of export cargo and 94,808 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 66,733 82,651 149,384
BULK Cargo ------ 60 60
Cement ------ 12,778 12,788
Clinkers ------ 19,738 19,783
DAP 16,947 ------ 16,947
Rice ------ 7,911 7,911
Wheat 11,128 ------ 11,128
Oil/Liquid Cargo: ------ 2,000 2,000
