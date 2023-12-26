Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2023 | 04:00 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Ever Useful Container Ship

Ningbo Express Container ship

Suvari Kaptan General Cargo

FU Quan Shan Clinkers

GSL Elizabeth Container Ship

Torm Evolve Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

CMA CGM Columba

SC Brilliant

MSC Jemima

STI Precision

SRA Harvest

SM Tianjin

X-Press Salween

ZI Jing Song

EXPECTED SAILING: date

NIL.

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Kaimon Galaxy 26-12-2023 D/9000 Chemical

Virgo Phoenix 26-12-2023 L/3000 Base Oil

M.T Sargodha 26-12-2023 D/72000 Crude Oil

Safeen Prime 26-12-2023 D/L Container

Hyundai Integral 26-12-2023 D/L Container

Vancouver 26-12-2023 D/L Container

APL Antwerp 26-12-2023 D/L Container

M.

T Lahore 27-12-2023 D/72000 Crude Oil

Express Rome 27-12-2023 D/L Container

LEO 27-12-2023 D/L Container

Anna Barbara 27-12-2023 D/55000 Wheat

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 218,047 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 94,760 Metric Tons of export cargo and 123,287 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 92,620 93,076 185,696

Bulk Cargo 13,801 684 14,485

Flour 597 ------ 597

Urea 13,329 ------ 13,329

Wheat 2,940 ------ 2,940

Oil/Liquid Cargo: ------ 1,000 1,000

