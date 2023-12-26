KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2023 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Ever Useful Container Ship
Ningbo Express Container ship
Suvari Kaptan General Cargo
FU Quan Shan Clinkers
GSL Elizabeth Container Ship
Torm Evolve Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
CMA CGM Columba
SC Brilliant
MSC Jemima
STI Precision
SRA Harvest
SM Tianjin
X-Press Salween
ZI Jing Song
EXPECTED SAILING: date
NIL.
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Kaimon Galaxy 26-12-2023 D/9000 Chemical
Virgo Phoenix 26-12-2023 L/3000 Base Oil
M.T Sargodha 26-12-2023 D/72000 Crude Oil
Safeen Prime 26-12-2023 D/L Container
Hyundai Integral 26-12-2023 D/L Container
Vancouver 26-12-2023 D/L Container
APL Antwerp 26-12-2023 D/L Container
M.
T Lahore 27-12-2023 D/72000 Crude Oil
Express Rome 27-12-2023 D/L Container
LEO 27-12-2023 D/L Container
Anna Barbara 27-12-2023 D/55000 Wheat
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 218,047 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 94,760 Metric Tons of export cargo and 123,287 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 92,620 93,076 185,696
Bulk Cargo 13,801 684 14,485
Flour 597 ------ 597
Urea 13,329 ------ 13,329
Wheat 2,940 ------ 2,940
Oil/Liquid Cargo: ------ 1,000 1,000