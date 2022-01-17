KPT shipping movements report 17th Jan, 2022

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

OOCL LE Havre Container Ship

OEL Kedarnath Container Dhip

RU YI Song General Cargo

Ionic United Soya Bean Seed

SCF Provider Tanker

Maistros Tanker

Southern Wolf Tanker

Guenther Schultte Container Ship

Thorseind Container Ship

Diamond Star II General Cargo

Cielo DI Cagliri Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

BW Krondorg

Eleen Armonia

Emirates Zanzibar

Northern Dexterity

MOL Generosity

Carp

NEW Wavelet

OOCL LE Havre

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Guenther Schultte 17-01-2022

Thorswind 17-01-2022

SCF Provider 17-01-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Caribbean 1 17-01-2022 D/4000 Chemical

Ginga Hawk 17-01-2022 D/3000 Base Oil

Ningbo Express 17-01-2022 D/L Container

Kota Nekad 17-01-2022 D/L Container

Independent Spirit 17-01-2022 D/L Container

Pleiades Leader 17-01-2022 D/307 Units

OOCL Genoa 18-01-2022 D/L Container

Singapore Brudge 18-01-2022 D/L Container

Hyundai Busan 18-01-2022 D/L Container

Pegasus 01 18-01-2022 L/ 7800 Rice

Deneb Harmony 18-01-2022 D/6350 Steel Coils

Uranus J 18-01-2022 D/25000 Iron And Steel

Stade 18-01-2022 L/18 Project Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 244,943 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 111,473 Metric Tons of export cargo and 133,470 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 80,978 89,524 170,502

Bulk Cargo 12,056 100 12,156

Clinkers ------ 3,204 3,204

Rice ------ 6,445 6,445

Wheat 14,093 ------- 14,093

Yellow Soya Bean 3,994 ------- 3,994

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 22,349 12,200 34,549