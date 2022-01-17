KPT Shipping Movements Report 17th Jan, 2022
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday
SHIPS BERTHED:
OOCL LE Havre Container Ship
OEL Kedarnath Container Dhip
RU YI Song General Cargo
Ionic United Soya Bean Seed
SCF Provider Tanker
Maistros Tanker
Southern Wolf Tanker
Guenther Schultte Container Ship
Thorseind Container Ship
Diamond Star II General Cargo
Cielo DI Cagliri Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
BW Krondorg
Eleen Armonia
Emirates Zanzibar
Northern Dexterity
MOL Generosity
Carp
NEW Wavelet
OOCL LE Havre
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Guenther Schultte 17-01-2022
Thorswind 17-01-2022
SCF Provider 17-01-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Caribbean 1 17-01-2022 D/4000 Chemical
Ginga Hawk 17-01-2022 D/3000 Base Oil
Ningbo Express 17-01-2022 D/L Container
Kota Nekad 17-01-2022 D/L Container
Independent Spirit 17-01-2022 D/L Container
Pleiades Leader 17-01-2022 D/307 Units
OOCL Genoa 18-01-2022 D/L Container
Singapore Brudge 18-01-2022 D/L Container
Hyundai Busan 18-01-2022 D/L Container
Pegasus 01 18-01-2022 L/ 7800 Rice
Deneb Harmony 18-01-2022 D/6350 Steel Coils
Uranus J 18-01-2022 D/25000 Iron And Steel
Stade 18-01-2022 L/18 Project Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 244,943 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 111,473 Metric Tons of export cargo and 133,470 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 80,978 89,524 170,502
Bulk Cargo 12,056 100 12,156
Clinkers ------ 3,204 3,204
Rice ------ 6,445 6,445
Wheat 14,093 ------- 14,093
Yellow Soya Bean 3,994 ------- 3,994
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 22,349 12,200 34,549