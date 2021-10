KPT shipping movements report 18 Oct 2021

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

STI EXCELTANKER

TORM ARAWA TANKER

AS ALVA CONTAINER SHIP

CMA CGM RIGOLETTO CONTAINER SHIP

X-PRESS BARDSEYCONTAINER SHIP

DIYALA CONTAINER SHIP

BALTIC BRIDGE CONTAINER SHIP

MERRY STAR CONTAINER SHIP

M.T Quetta TANKER

SHIPS SAILED:

BW YANGTZE

CORNELIA I

TARLAN

SPRING ZEPHYR

INDEPENDENT SPIRIT

AS ALVA

GRACE

AFRA LAUREL

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

CAM CGM RIGOLETTO 18-10-2021

DIYALA 18-10-2021

MERRY STAR 18-10-2021

BALTIC BRIDGE 18-10-2021

X-PRESS BARDSEY 18-10-2021

MEDI PORTLAND 18-10-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

SEA KING 18-10-2021 D/9800 CHEMICAL

LIAN GUI HU 19-10-2021 D/55000 MOGAS

HYUNDAI TACOMA 18-10-2021 D/L CONTAINER

GSL VALERIE 18-10-2021 D/L CONTAINER

HANSA ROTERNBURG 18-10-2021 D/L CONTAINER

NIKOS P 19-10-2021 D/L CONTAINER

VEGA STETIND 19-10-2021 L/40000 RICE

CL ALICE 19-10-2021 D/53540 ROCK PHOSPHATE

ASTERIS 19-10-2021 D/21029 GENERAL CARGO

OPTIMAX I 19-10-2021 L/171 GENERAL CARGO

Cargo Handling Turnover

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 356,102 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 149,478 Metric Tons of export cargo and 206,624 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 76,166 82,060 158,226

Bulk Cargo 14,549 261 14,810

Cement ------ 12,114 12,114

Clinkers ------ 45,543 45,543

DAP 14,388 ------ 14,388

Rock Phosphate 8,432 ------ 8,432

Sugar 3,531 ------ 3,531

Wheat 28,972 ------ 28,972

Oil/Liquid Cargo 60,586 9,500 70,086