KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Onur G.AContainer Ship

Eastern Camellia General Cargo

M.T.MardanTanker

Ank SkyMulti Purpose

Kota NaluriContainer Ship

Ince InebolliWheat

APL SalalahContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Mindoro Star

Olympia

KMTC Dehli

Ghousta

Sounion Trader

Alora

Seamax Westport

Ank Sky

Onur G.A

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Adonnis 18-03-2024

Kota Naluri28-03-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

M.T Quetta 18-03-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil

X-Press Salween 18-03-2024 D/L Container

Trans Spring 18-03-2024 L/51000 Clinkers

Ne Matrix 19-03-2024 D/L Container

Xin Ning Bo 19-03-2024 D/L Container

GLS Elizabeth 19-03-2024 D/L Container

Haj Muhammed 19-03-2024 L/14000 Cement

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 249,906 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 93,065 Metric Tons of export cargo and 156,841 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 51,877 63,537 115,414

BULK Cargo 11,530 301 11,831

Clinkers ------ 29,227 29,227

Iron Ore 6,093 ------ 6,093

Wheat 53,841------ 53,841

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 33,500 ------ 33,500

APP/as