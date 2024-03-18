KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Onur G.AContainer Ship
Eastern Camellia General Cargo
M.T.MardanTanker
Ank SkyMulti Purpose
Kota NaluriContainer Ship
Ince InebolliWheat
APL SalalahContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Mindoro Star
Olympia
KMTC Dehli
Ghousta
Sounion Trader
Alora
Seamax Westport
Ank Sky
Onur G.A
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Adonnis 18-03-2024
Kota Naluri28-03-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
M.T Quetta 18-03-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil
X-Press Salween 18-03-2024 D/L Container
Trans Spring 18-03-2024 L/51000 Clinkers
Ne Matrix 19-03-2024 D/L Container
Xin Ning Bo 19-03-2024 D/L Container
GLS Elizabeth 19-03-2024 D/L Container
Haj Muhammed 19-03-2024 L/14000 Cement
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 249,906 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 93,065 Metric Tons of export cargo and 156,841 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 51,877 63,537 115,414
BULK Cargo 11,530 301 11,831
Clinkers ------ 29,227 29,227
Iron Ore 6,093 ------ 6,093
Wheat 53,841------ 53,841
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 33,500 ------ 33,500
