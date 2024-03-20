KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Xin Ningbo Container Ship
X-Press SalweenContainer Ship
Ningbo Express Container Ship
Ince AnadoluWheat
XT ProsperityTanker
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T Mardan
Seapower II
Oscar 1
Yangze 8
Blue Phoenix
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Dolce Vita 20-03-2024
One Martrix 20-03-2024
Ningbo Express20-03-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
SM Tianjin 20-03-2024 D/L Container
Vancover 20-03-2024 D/L Container
Trans Spring 20-03-2024 L/51000 Clinkers
Hakuba Galaxy 21-03-2024 D/2776 Base Oil
ESL NHAVA Sheva 21-03-2024 D/L Container
NYK VESTA 21-03-2024 D/L Container
Star Blessing 21-03-2024 D/L Container
Avigator 21-03-2024 D/42238 General Cargo
Kurobe 21-03-2024 D/1401 Steel & G.
C
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 158,997 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 35,934 Metric Tons of export cargo and 123,063 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 60,081 29,655 89,736
B.BULK Cargo 12,868 200 13,068
Cement ------ 2,144 2,144
Wheat 14,114------ 14,114
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 36,000 3,935 39,935
APP/as
