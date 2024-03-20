Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Xin Ningbo Container Ship

X-Press SalweenContainer Ship

Ningbo Express Container Ship

Ince AnadoluWheat

XT ProsperityTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Mardan

Seapower II

Oscar 1

Yangze 8

Blue Phoenix

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Dolce Vita 20-03-2024

One Martrix 20-03-2024

Ningbo Express20-03-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

SM Tianjin 20-03-2024 D/L Container

Vancover 20-03-2024 D/L Container

Trans Spring 20-03-2024 L/51000 Clinkers

Hakuba Galaxy 21-03-2024 D/2776 Base Oil

ESL NHAVA Sheva 21-03-2024 D/L Container

NYK VESTA 21-03-2024 D/L Container

Star Blessing 21-03-2024 D/L Container

Avigator 21-03-2024 D/42238 General Cargo

Kurobe 21-03-2024 D/1401 Steel & G.

C

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 158,997 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 35,934 Metric Tons of export cargo and 123,063 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 60,081 29,655 89,736

B.BULK Cargo 12,868 200 13,068

Cement ------ 2,144 2,144

Wheat 14,114------ 14,114

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 36,000 3,935 39,935

APP/as

