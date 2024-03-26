Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

CMA CGM Titus Container Ship

Al Amal Rice

M.T.Lahore Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

CMA CGM Attila

Hansa Europe

CMA CGM Gemini

EXPECTED SAILING: date

CMA CGM Titus 26-03-2024

Ital Unica 26-03-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

ES Effort 26-03-2024 D/7000 Chemical

Woojin Elvis 26-03-2024 D/4000 Chemical

COSCO Antwerp 26-03-2024 D/L Container

Melpomeni 26-03-2024 D/10300 General Cargo

Wan Hai 316 27-03-2024 D/L Container

Navios Jasmine 27-03-2024 D/L Container

X-Press Bardsey 27-03-2024 D/L Container

PIA 27-03-2024 L/17 Project Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 103,576 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 57,071 Metric Tons of export cargo and 46,505 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 11,588 31,298 42,886

B.BULK Cargo 10,841 --- 10,841

Cement ------ 4,437 4,437

Clinkers ------ 2,550 2,550

Talc Lumps ------ 396 396

Rice ------12,54012,540

Wheat 15,276------ 15,276

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 8,800 5,850 14,650

