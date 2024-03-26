KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
CMA CGM Titus Container Ship
Al Amal Rice
M.T.Lahore Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
CMA CGM Attila
Hansa Europe
CMA CGM Gemini
EXPECTED SAILING: date
CMA CGM Titus 26-03-2024
Ital Unica 26-03-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
ES Effort 26-03-2024 D/7000 Chemical
Woojin Elvis 26-03-2024 D/4000 Chemical
COSCO Antwerp 26-03-2024 D/L Container
Melpomeni 26-03-2024 D/10300 General Cargo
Wan Hai 316 27-03-2024 D/L Container
Navios Jasmine 27-03-2024 D/L Container
X-Press Bardsey 27-03-2024 D/L Container
PIA 27-03-2024 L/17 Project Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 103,576 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 57,071 Metric Tons of export cargo and 46,505 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 11,588 31,298 42,886
B.BULK Cargo 10,841 --- 10,841
Cement ------ 4,437 4,437
Clinkers ------ 2,550 2,550
Talc Lumps ------ 396 396
Rice ------12,54012,540
Wheat 15,276------ 15,276
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 8,800 5,850 14,650
APP/as
Recent Stories
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District
Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen
PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat
Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases
More Stories From Business
-
French budget deficit widens but govt vows no tax hike15 seconds ago
-
CDNS achieve Rs 65 billion in Islamic investment bonds50 minutes ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on ‘Digital Marketing Tools and Techniques'1 hour ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 20244 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran trade expansion discussed16 hours ago
-
Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inflation concerns rise17 hours ago
-
Govt committed to overcome inflation, increase trade: Jam Kamal17 hours ago
-
SECP issues circular regarding intimation of share transfer17 hours ago
-
Ministerial Committee reviews Ramadan package17 hours ago