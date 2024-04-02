KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
MSC Melatilde Container Ship
Olympia Container Ship
KOI Container Ship
Wide Alpha Container Ship
Global Highway car Carrier
SHIPS SAILED:
CMA CGM Pegasus
Shun Long
YM Express
Ince Anadolu
Hyundai Brave
APL Antwerp
EXPECTED SAILING: date
M.T Mardan 02-04-2024
Uafl Dubai 02-04-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
M.T Quetta 02-04-2024 D/73500 Crude Oil
Ever Ulysses 02-04-2024 D/L Container
XIN Hong Kong 02-04-2024 D/L Container
PIA 01-04-2024 L/17 Project Cargo
Hanyu Camellia 02-04-2024 D/2500 Chemical
GSL Elizabeth 01-04-2024 D/L Container
XiNG HAI HE 03-04-2024 D/7660 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 192,877 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 44,752 Metric Tons of export cargo and 148,125 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 75,818 32,614 108,432
B.Bulk Cargo ------ 80 80
Clinkers ------ 12,058 12,058
DI Ammonium Phosphate(DAP) 3,243 ------- 3,243
Wheat 15,147 ------- 15,147
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 53,917 ------- 53,917
