KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 01:01 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Arman 10 Container Ship
SC Taipei Tanker
M.T Quetta Tanker
GSL Elizabeth Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T Mardan
Uafl Dubai
Daytona Beach
Global Highway
PIA
Jolly Palladio
Koi
Olympia
EXPECTED SAILING: date
MSC Melatilde 03-04-2024
Torm Evolve 03-04-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Hanyu Camellia 03-04-2024 D/2500 Chemical
Clean Thrasher 04-04-2024 D/20000 Carbon Oil
MSC Heidi 03-04-2024
Ever Ulysses 03-04-2024 D/L Container
WAN HAI 612 04-04-2024 D/L Container
Ever Utile 04-04-2024 D/L Container
Express Rome 04-04-2024 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 133,129 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,750 Metric Tons of export cargo and 73,379 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 35,828 46,616 82,444
B.Bulk Cargo 213 199 412
Clinkers ------ 12,360 12,360
Rice ------ 575 575
Wheat 14,236 ------- 14,236
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 23,102 ------- 23,102
APP/msq
Recent Stories
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
Man burnt to death by woman
Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 20244 hours ago
-
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge13 hours ago
-
CCP issues show cause notices to fertilizer firms14 hours ago
-
Pakistan Sugar Mills Association pushes for export amid IMF conditions16 hours ago
-
KATI applauds finance minister's commitment to economic policy for sustainable growth15 hours ago
-
Fitch Ratings says France likely needs more spending cuts17 hours ago
-
Provinces to face 30% water shortage for early, 4% for late Kharif season17 hours ago
-
UAE envoy calls on Commerce minister Jam Kamal18 hours ago