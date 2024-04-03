Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 01:01 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Arman 10 Container Ship

SC Taipei Tanker

M.T Quetta Tanker

GSL Elizabeth Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Mardan

Uafl Dubai

Daytona Beach

Global Highway

PIA

Jolly Palladio

Koi

Olympia

EXPECTED SAILING: date

MSC Melatilde 03-04-2024

Torm Evolve 03-04-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Hanyu Camellia 03-04-2024 D/2500 Chemical

Clean Thrasher 04-04-2024 D/20000 Carbon Oil

MSC Heidi 03-04-2024

Ever Ulysses 03-04-2024 D/L Container

WAN HAI 612 04-04-2024 D/L Container

Ever Utile 04-04-2024 D/L Container

Express Rome 04-04-2024 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 133,129 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,750 Metric Tons of export cargo and 73,379 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 35,828 46,616 82,444

B.Bulk Cargo 213 199 412

Clinkers ------ 12,360 12,360

Rice ------ 575 575

Wheat 14,236 ------- 14,236

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 23,102 ------- 23,102

APP/msq

