KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
M.T.QuettaTanker
Cap Andreas Container Ship
KMTC Manila Container Ship
Meghna Venus Clinkers
Zaraar HanifGeneral Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T.Sargodha
Peace Victoria
GSL Elizabeth
SC Mercury
CAP Andreas
KMTC Manila
EXPECTED SAILING: date
V Noble 19-04-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
M.T.Shalamar 18-04-2024D/72000 Crude Oil
Independent Spirit 19-04-2024 D/L Container
Express Argentina 19-04-2024 D/L Container
Asian Summit 19-04-2024 L/55000 Clinkers
Al Soor II 19-04-2024 L/45000 Gas Oil
Ever Uranus 19-04-2024 D/L Container
X-Press Salween 19-04-2024 D/L Container
Nordlion 19-04-2024 D/L Container
Arman 10 19-04-2024 L/2000 Rice
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 106,232 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,019 Metric Tons of export cargo and 80,213 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 29,744 18,642 4,386
B. Bulk Cargo 12,427 229 12,716
Ammonium Sulphate 5,480 ---- 5,480
Cement ---- 4,748 4,748
Clinkes ---- 2,400 2,400
Wheat 2,532 ------ 2,532
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 29,970 ------ 29,970
APP/as
