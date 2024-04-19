KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

M.T.QuettaTanker

Cap Andreas Container Ship

KMTC Manila Container Ship

Meghna Venus Clinkers

Zaraar HanifGeneral Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T.Sargodha

Peace Victoria

GSL Elizabeth

SC Mercury

CAP Andreas

KMTC Manila

EXPECTED SAILING: date

V Noble 19-04-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

M.T.Shalamar 18-04-2024D/72000 Crude Oil

Independent Spirit 19-04-2024 D/L Container

Express Argentina 19-04-2024 D/L Container

Asian Summit 19-04-2024 L/55000 Clinkers

Al Soor II 19-04-2024 L/45000 Gas Oil

Ever Uranus 19-04-2024 D/L Container

X-Press Salween 19-04-2024 D/L Container

Nordlion 19-04-2024 D/L Container

Arman 10 19-04-2024 L/2000 Rice

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 106,232 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,019 Metric Tons of export cargo and 80,213 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 29,744 18,642 4,386

B. Bulk Cargo 12,427 229 12,716

Ammonium Sulphate 5,480 ---- 5,480

Cement ---- 4,748 4,748

Clinkes ---- 2,400 2,400

Wheat 2,532 ------ 2,532

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 29,970 ------ 29,970

