Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

M.T.QuettaTanker

Cap Andreas Container Ship

KMTC Manila Container Ship

Meghna Venus Clinkers

Zaraar HanifGeneral Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T.Sargodha

Peace Victoria

GSL Elizabeth

SC Mercury

CAP Andreas

KMTC Manila

EXPECTED SAILING: date

V Noble 19-04-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

M.T.Shalamar 18-04-2024D/72000 Crude Oil

Independent Spirit 19-04-2024 D/L Container

Express Argentina 19-04-2024 D/L Container

Asian Summit 19-04-2024 L/55000 Clinkers

Al Soor II 19-04-2024 L/45000 Gas Oil

Ever Uranus 19-04-2024 D/L Container

X-Press Salween 19-04-2024 D/L Container

Nordlion 19-04-2024 D/L Container

Arman 10 19-04-2024 L/2000 Rice

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 106,232 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,019 Metric Tons of export cargo and 80,213 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 29,744 18,642 4,386

B. Bulk Cargo 12,427 229 12,716

Ammonium Sulphate 5,480 ---- 5,480

Cement ---- 4,748 4,748

Clinkes ---- 2,400 2,400

Wheat 2,532 ------ 2,532

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 29,970 ------ 29,970

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Oil Manila Argentina Gas Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

54 minutes ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

14 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

14 hours ago
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

14 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

14 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

14 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

14 hours ago
 NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent r ..

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

14 hours ago
 China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against ..

China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business