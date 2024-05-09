Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Wide Alpha Container Ship

MSC PositanoContainer Ship

M.T MardanTanker

Container onoContainer Ship

Independent SpiritContainer Ship

Pride Clinkers

CMA CGM CongoContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Kmtc Delhi

Container Ono

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Wide Alpha 09-05-2024

M.T. Shalamar09-05-2024

Al Tahir Sky09-05-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Osaka Express09-05-2024D/L Container

Atlantic Ibis09-05-2024D/L Container

Octa Lune10-05-2024D/57000 Mogas

Cosco New York10-05-2024D/L Container

Esl Nhava Sheva10-05-2024D/L Container

Express Argentina10-05-2024D/L Container

Grace Bali10-05-2024D/4772 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 124,432 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 56,630 Metric Tons of export cargo and 67,802 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 67,802 31,712 99,514

Clinkers ------ 13,718 13,718

Oil/Liquid Cargo ------ 11,200 11,200

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in ar ..

Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture

30 minutes ago
 USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of gro ..

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

56 minutes ago
 TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

2 hours ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

2 hours ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

3 hours ago
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

4 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

7 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

16 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business