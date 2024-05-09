KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Wide Alpha Container Ship

MSC PositanoContainer Ship

M.T MardanTanker

Container onoContainer Ship

Independent SpiritContainer Ship

Pride Clinkers

CMA CGM CongoContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Kmtc Delhi

Container Ono

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Wide Alpha 09-05-2024

M.T. Shalamar09-05-2024

Al Tahir Sky09-05-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Osaka Express09-05-2024D/L Container

Atlantic Ibis09-05-2024D/L Container

Octa Lune10-05-2024D/57000 Mogas

Cosco New York10-05-2024D/L Container

Esl Nhava Sheva10-05-2024D/L Container

Express Argentina10-05-2024D/L Container

Grace Bali10-05-2024D/4772 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 124,432 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 56,630 Metric Tons of export cargo and 67,802 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 67,802 31,712 99,514

Clinkers ------ 13,718 13,718

Oil/Liquid Cargo ------ 11,200 11,200