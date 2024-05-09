KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Wide Alpha Container Ship
MSC PositanoContainer Ship
M.T MardanTanker
Container onoContainer Ship
Independent SpiritContainer Ship
Pride Clinkers
CMA CGM CongoContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Kmtc Delhi
Container Ono
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Wide Alpha 09-05-2024
M.T. Shalamar09-05-2024
Al Tahir Sky09-05-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Osaka Express09-05-2024D/L Container
Atlantic Ibis09-05-2024D/L Container
Octa Lune10-05-2024D/57000 Mogas
Cosco New York10-05-2024D/L Container
Esl Nhava Sheva10-05-2024D/L Container
Express Argentina10-05-2024D/L Container
Grace Bali10-05-2024D/4772 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 124,432 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 56,630 Metric Tons of export cargo and 67,802 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 67,802 31,712 99,514
Clinkers ------ 13,718 13,718
Oil/Liquid Cargo ------ 11,200 11,200
