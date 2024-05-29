KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Following were the movements of ships at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
SL GriffinTUG
MSC Positano Container Ship
OOcl Norfolk Container Ship
M.T Quetta Tanker
Value Container Ship
CAP Andreas Container Ship
X-Press Kaveri Container Ship
Kai Xuan 11 General Cargo
Aframax Rio Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
APL Gwangyang
OOcl Dalian
Chang Shun II
Rigel
Devaashree
Xin Hong Kong
M.T Mardan
Yangtze Brightness
MSC Positano
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Value 29-05-2024
CAP Andreas 29-05-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
M.T Sargodha 29-05-2024 D/70000 Container
Northern Practise 29-05-2024 D/L Container
MSC Anna 29-05-2024 D/L Container
Atlantic Ibis 29-05-2024 D/L Container
BOW Aquarius 30-05-2024 D/1855 Chemical
Southern Wo 30-05-2024 D/9000 Chemical
Zong Gu Ji Nan 30-05-2024 D/L Container
Beijing Bridge 30-05-2024 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 290,495 Metric Tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 175,179 Metric Tons of export cargo and 118,316 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in Metric Tons is given below:
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 104,561 66,711 171,272
B.BULK Cargo 13,755 40 13,795
Cement ------- 4,180 4,180
Clinkers ------- 90,181 90,181
Liquid Cargo ------- 11,067 11,067
