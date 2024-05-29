Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Following were the movements of ships at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

SL GriffinTUG

MSC Positano Container Ship

OOcl Norfolk Container Ship

M.T Quetta Tanker

Value Container Ship

CAP Andreas Container Ship

X-Press Kaveri Container Ship

Kai Xuan 11 General Cargo

Aframax Rio Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

APL Gwangyang

OOcl Dalian

Chang Shun II

Rigel

Devaashree

Xin Hong Kong

M.T Mardan

Yangtze Brightness

MSC Positano

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Value 29-05-2024

CAP Andreas 29-05-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

M.T Sargodha 29-05-2024 D/70000 Container

Northern Practise 29-05-2024 D/L Container

MSC Anna 29-05-2024 D/L Container

Atlantic Ibis 29-05-2024 D/L Container

BOW Aquarius 30-05-2024 D/1855 Chemical

Southern Wo 30-05-2024 D/9000 Chemical

Zong Gu Ji Nan 30-05-2024 D/L Container

Beijing Bridge 30-05-2024 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 290,495 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 175,179 Metric Tons of export cargo and 118,316 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in Metric Tons is given below:

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 104,561 66,711 171,272

B.BULK Cargo 13,755 40 13,795

Cement ------- 4,180 4,180

Clinkers ------- 90,181 90,181

Liquid Cargo ------- 11,067 11,067

APP/msq

