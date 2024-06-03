Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Yasa Emirhan Clinkers

Beijing Bridge Container Ship

DA Hong Xia General Cargo

YM Excellence Container Ship

XIN Chang Shu Container Ship

MU Mian Song General Cargo

CMA CGM Columga Container Ship

Chang Shung II Clinkers

SHIPS SAILED:

Ever Ulysses

Southern Wolf

Northrn Practise

Oriental Gerbera

Kai Xuan 11

GSL Nicoletta

Atlantic Ibis

Nil Edutuchlion

Aljalaa

Atlantic Adam

Beijing Bridge

TWO Million Ways

M.T Sargodha

EXPECTED SAILING: date

MU Mian Song 03-06-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Hicri Kaan 03-06-2024 L/9000 Crude Oil

APL Miami 03-06-2024 D/L Container

M.T Shalamar 04-06-2024 L/22000 Fuel Oil

M.T Mardan 04-06-2024 D/7000 D/70000

Hyundai Busan 04-06-2024 D/L Container

ESA Span Oceania 04-06-2024 D/L Container

X-Press Pisces 04-06-2024 D/L Container

Kmtc Manila 04-06-2024 D/L Container

MSC Flavia 04-06-2024 D/L Container

Onur G.

A 04-06-2024 D/L Container

Hong Bo 9 04-06-2024 D/10324 General Cargo

Lina Aksoy 04-06-2024 L/57000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 181,015 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 90,801 Metric Tons of export cargo and 90,214 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 85,386 65,858 151,244

B.BULK Cargo 4,828 187 5,015

Cement ------- 6,142 6,142

Clinkers ------- 10,940 10,940

Liquid Cargo ------- 7,674 7,674

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Shu Mardan Manila Bo Busan Miami Million Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

1 hour ago
 Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Supe ..

Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..

3 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebrat ..

U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program

3 hours ago

Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court

3 hours ago
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

3 hours ago
 Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagra ..

Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram

4 hours ago
 Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touch ..

Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business