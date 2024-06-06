KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
KMCT Manila Container Ship
Wan Hai 625Container Ship
Sheng He Hai General Cargo
Spil KartiniContainer Ship
Onur G.AContainer Ship
NordlionContainer Ship
BitumaxTanker
MSC Flavia Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
YM Excellence
Sin Chang Shu
Hong Bo 9
EXPECTED SAILING: date
X-Press Pisces06-06-2024
Yasa Emirhan06-06-2024
M.T.Mardan06-06-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Raon Tersa 06-06-2024 D/2000 Container
Ginga Marlin 06-06-2024 L/6000 Molasses
GSL Elizabeth 06-06-2024 D/L Container
A.
P.Moller 06-06-2024 D/L D/L
Lina Aksoy 06-06-2024 L/57000 Clinkers
Independent Spirit 06-06-2024 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 155,238 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 69,440 Metric Tons of export cargo and 85,798 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 70,501 32,847 103,348
B.Bulk Cargo 15,297 113 15,410
Clinkers ------ 25,380 25,380
Oil/Liquid Cargo: ------ 11,100 11,100
APP/as/
