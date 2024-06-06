Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

KMCT Manila Container Ship

Wan Hai 625Container Ship

Sheng He Hai General Cargo

Spil KartiniContainer Ship

Onur G.AContainer Ship

NordlionContainer Ship

BitumaxTanker

MSC Flavia Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

YM Excellence

Sin Chang Shu

Hong Bo 9

EXPECTED SAILING: date

X-Press Pisces06-06-2024

Yasa Emirhan06-06-2024

M.T.Mardan06-06-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Raon Tersa 06-06-2024 D/2000 Container

Ginga Marlin 06-06-2024 L/6000 Molasses

GSL Elizabeth 06-06-2024 D/L Container

A.

P.Moller 06-06-2024 D/L D/L

Lina Aksoy 06-06-2024 L/57000 Clinkers

Independent Spirit 06-06-2024 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 155,238 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 69,440 Metric Tons of export cargo and 85,798 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 70,501 32,847 103,348

B.Bulk Cargo 15,297 113 15,410

Clinkers ------ 25,380 25,380

Oil/Liquid Cargo: ------ 11,100 11,100

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Manila Bo Karachi Port

Recent Stories

realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

35 minutes ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

1 hour ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

2 hours ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

3 hours ago
 Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

3 hours ago
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

3 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

8 hours ago
 All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business