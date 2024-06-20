KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, Ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Ever Ursula Container Ship
Xin Pu Dong Container Ship
Ocean PearlGeneral Cargo
UAFL LibertyContainer Ship
Ocean Aglaia Tanker
Onur G.AContainer Ship
X-Press OdysseyContainer Ship
SSL Godavari Container Ship
Kota LocengContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Bow Aquarius
CMA CGM Nabucco
Vancouver
M.T.Mardan
Xin Pu Dong
Xin Beijing
Navios Bahamas
Ocean Aglaia
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Kota Loceng 20-06-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Wadi Duka 20-06-2024 D/L Barite Lumps
Hansa Europe 20-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
Seaspan Husdon 20-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
Pan Optimum 20-06-2024 L/30000 L/30000
NH Erle 20-06-2024 D/45000 Mogas
Orientak Viola 20-06-2024 L/2500 Chemical
Joanna 20-06-2024 D/3500 Chemical
XT Dolphin 20-06-2024 L/20200 Molases
Hyundai Faith 20-06-2024D/L Container Ship
Xin Ning Bo 20-06-2024D/L Container Ship
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 271,047 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 115,930 Metric Tons of export cargo and 155,117 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 117,985 115,930 23,915
B.Bulk Cargo 20,182 ------ 20,182
Rock Phosphate 16,950 ------ 16,950
APP/as/
