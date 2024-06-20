KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, Ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Ever Ursula Container Ship

Xin Pu Dong Container Ship

Ocean PearlGeneral Cargo

UAFL LibertyContainer Ship

Ocean Aglaia Tanker

Onur G.AContainer Ship

X-Press OdysseyContainer Ship

SSL Godavari Container Ship

Kota LocengContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Bow Aquarius

CMA CGM Nabucco

Vancouver

M.T.Mardan

Xin Pu Dong

Xin Beijing

Navios Bahamas

Ocean Aglaia

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Kota Loceng 20-06-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Wadi Duka 20-06-2024 D/L Barite Lumps

Hansa Europe 20-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Seaspan Husdon 20-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Pan Optimum 20-06-2024 L/30000 L/30000

NH Erle 20-06-2024 D/45000 Mogas

Orientak Viola 20-06-2024 L/2500 Chemical

Joanna 20-06-2024 D/3500 Chemical

XT Dolphin 20-06-2024 L/20200 Molases

Hyundai Faith 20-06-2024D/L Container Ship

Xin Ning Bo 20-06-2024D/L Container Ship

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 271,047 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 115,930 Metric Tons of export cargo and 155,117 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 117,985 115,930 23,915

B.Bulk Cargo 20,182 ------ 20,182

Rock Phosphate 16,950 ------ 16,950

APP/as/