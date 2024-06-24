KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

MSC Viviana Container Ship

Joanna Tanker

Wadi Duka Container Ship

Sea Afflusence Clinkers

CMA CGM GeminiContainer Ship

Hyundai FaithContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Ocean Pearl

Hansa Europe

MSC Viviana

Joanna

Hyundai Faith

Xin Ning Bo

EXPECTED SAILING: date CMA CGM Gemini24-06-2024

Pan Optimum 24-06-2024

NH Erle 24-06-2024

CMA CGM Titus 24-06-2024

Wadi Duka 24-06-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

OOCL Nagoya 24-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Xin Ya Zhou 24-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

APL Salalah 24-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Simitrus Y 24-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

COSCO New York 24-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

SM Tianjin 24-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Navios Jasmine 25-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

One Matrix 25-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

MSC Avni 25-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

X-Press Capella 25-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

GFS Juno 25-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Pavo Breeze 25-06-2024 D/55000 Rock Phosphat

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 248,404 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 90,522 Metric Tons of export cargo and 157,882 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 123,320 49,636 172,956

B.BULK Cargo 35 ----- 35

Clinkers ------ 11,250 11,250

Talc Lumps ------ 16,38616, 386

Oil & Liquid Cargo 34,527 13,250 47,777