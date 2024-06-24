KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
MSC Viviana Container Ship
Joanna Tanker
Wadi Duka Container Ship
Sea Afflusence Clinkers
CMA CGM GeminiContainer Ship
Hyundai FaithContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Ocean Pearl
Hansa Europe
MSC Viviana
Joanna
Hyundai Faith
Xin Ning Bo
EXPECTED SAILING: date CMA CGM Gemini24-06-2024
Pan Optimum 24-06-2024
NH Erle 24-06-2024
CMA CGM Titus 24-06-2024
Wadi Duka 24-06-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
OOCL Nagoya 24-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
Xin Ya Zhou 24-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
APL Salalah 24-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
Simitrus Y 24-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
COSCO New York 24-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
SM Tianjin 24-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
Navios Jasmine 25-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
One Matrix 25-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
MSC Avni 25-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
X-Press Capella 25-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
GFS Juno 25-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
Pavo Breeze 25-06-2024 D/55000 Rock Phosphat
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 248,404 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 90,522 Metric Tons of export cargo and 157,882 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 123,320 49,636 172,956
B.BULK Cargo 35 ----- 35
Clinkers ------ 11,250 11,250
Talc Lumps ------ 16,38616, 386
Oil & Liquid Cargo 34,527 13,250 47,777
Recent Stories
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
More Stories From Business
-
MNAs underline need for fair distribution of resources among provinces in Budget debate21 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim1 hour ago
-
WIPO to launch mentorship program on Wednesday2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.500 per tola to Rs.242,0002 hours ago
-
High level industrial delegation leaves for Turkmenistan2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 20246 hours ago
-
After wheat and flour, price of rice also drops19 hours ago
-
CTI chairman stresses measures to save handmade carpet industry20 hours ago
-
Online payment introduced for membership renewal: SCCI president23 hours ago
-
PFC demands strict action against timber mafia23 hours ago