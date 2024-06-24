Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

MSC Viviana Container Ship

Joanna Tanker

Wadi Duka Container Ship

Sea Afflusence Clinkers

CMA CGM GeminiContainer Ship

Hyundai FaithContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Ocean Pearl

Hansa Europe

MSC Viviana

Joanna

Hyundai Faith

Xin Ning Bo

EXPECTED SAILING: date CMA CGM Gemini24-06-2024

Pan Optimum 24-06-2024

NH Erle 24-06-2024

CMA CGM Titus 24-06-2024

Wadi Duka 24-06-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

OOCL Nagoya 24-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Xin Ya Zhou 24-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

APL Salalah 24-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Simitrus Y 24-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

COSCO New York 24-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

SM Tianjin 24-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Navios Jasmine 25-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

One Matrix 25-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

MSC Avni 25-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

X-Press Capella 25-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

GFS Juno 25-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Pavo Breeze 25-06-2024 D/55000 Rock Phosphat

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 248,404 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 90,522 Metric Tons of export cargo and 157,882 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 123,320 49,636 172,956

B.BULK Cargo 35 ----- 35

Clinkers ------ 11,250 11,250

Talc Lumps ------ 16,38616, 386

Oil & Liquid Cargo 34,527 13,250 47,777

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Europe Tianjin Nagoya Salalah New York Karachi Port

Recent Stories

PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa ..

PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting

20 minutes ago
 Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Ser ..

Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series

43 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

2 hours ago
 Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most ..

Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today

3 hours ago

SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

2 days ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

2 days ago

More Stories From Business