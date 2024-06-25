Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 01:50 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Dimistris Y Container Ship

Pavo BreezeRock Phosphate

M.T Shalamar Tanker

APL SalalahContainer Ship

One Matrix Container Ship

COSCO New YorkContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

CMA CGM Gemini

Pan Optimum

KMTC Delhi

CMA CGM Titus

NH Erle

Wadi Duka

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Oriental Viola 25-06-2024

XT Dolphin25-06-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Navios Jasmine 25-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

MSC Avni 25-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Xin Ya Zhou 25-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

M.T Sargodha 26-06-2024 D/10958 Jet Oil

X-Press Capella 26-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Atlantic Ibis 26-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Grace Bridge 26-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

GFS Juno 26-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 119,261 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 45,545 Metric Tons of export cargo and 73,716 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 47,556 18,214 65,770

Clinkers ------ 16,860 16,860

Rock Phosphate 6,177 ----- 6,177

Oil & Liquid Cargo 19,983 10,471 30,454

APP/as

