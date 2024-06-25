KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Dimistris Y Container Ship
Pavo BreezeRock Phosphate
M.T Shalamar Tanker
APL SalalahContainer Ship
One Matrix Container Ship
COSCO New YorkContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
CMA CGM Gemini
Pan Optimum
KMTC Delhi
CMA CGM Titus
NH Erle
Wadi Duka
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Oriental Viola 25-06-2024
XT Dolphin25-06-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Navios Jasmine 25-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
MSC Avni 25-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
Xin Ya Zhou 25-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
M.T Sargodha 26-06-2024 D/10958 Jet Oil
X-Press Capella 26-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
Atlantic Ibis 26-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
Grace Bridge 26-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
GFS Juno 26-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 119,261 Metric Tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 45,545 Metric Tons of export cargo and 73,716 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 47,556 18,214 65,770
Clinkers ------ 16,860 16,860
Rock Phosphate 6,177 ----- 6,177
Oil & Liquid Cargo 19,983 10,471 30,454
