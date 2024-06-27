KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
COSCO New YorkContainer Ship
MSC AvniContainer Ship
GFS JunoContainer Ship
M.T.SargodhaTanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Dimitris Y
One Matrix
M.T Shalamar
Sea Affluence
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Navios Jasmine 27-06-2024
MSC Avni 27-06-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Triveni 27-06-2024 L/9000 Naphtha
Southern Anoa 27-06-2024 D/85000 Chemical
Grace Bridge 27-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
OOCL Nagoya 27-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
Rubaiya At Hanif 27-06-2024 L/57000 Clinkers
M.T.Mardan 28-06-2024 D/70000 Crude Oil
X-Press Capella 28-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
Express Rome 28-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
Independent Spirit 28-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
Boson28-06-2024 D/L Container Ship
Camellia 828-06-2024 D/22660 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 144,053 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,199 Metric Tons of export cargo and 87,854 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 71,611 21,149 92,760
Clinkers ------ 5,050 5,050
ROCK Phosphate 11,106 ----- 11,106
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 5,137 ----- 5,137
