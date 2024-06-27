KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

COSCO New YorkContainer Ship

MSC AvniContainer Ship

GFS JunoContainer Ship

M.T.SargodhaTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Dimitris Y

One Matrix

M.T Shalamar

Sea Affluence

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Navios Jasmine 27-06-2024

MSC Avni 27-06-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Triveni 27-06-2024 L/9000 Naphtha

Southern Anoa 27-06-2024 D/85000 Chemical

Grace Bridge 27-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

OOCL Nagoya 27-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Rubaiya At Hanif 27-06-2024 L/57000 Clinkers

M.T.Mardan 28-06-2024 D/70000 Crude Oil

X-Press Capella 28-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Express Rome 28-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Independent Spirit 28-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Boson28-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Camellia 828-06-2024 D/22660 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 144,053 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,199 Metric Tons of export cargo and 87,854 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 71,611 21,149 92,760

Clinkers ------ 5,050 5,050

ROCK Phosphate 11,106 ----- 11,106

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 5,137 ----- 5,137