Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

COSCO New YorkContainer Ship

MSC AvniContainer Ship

GFS JunoContainer Ship

M.T.SargodhaTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Dimitris Y

One Matrix

M.T Shalamar

Sea Affluence

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Navios Jasmine 27-06-2024

MSC Avni 27-06-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Triveni 27-06-2024 L/9000 Naphtha

Southern Anoa 27-06-2024 D/85000 Chemical

Grace Bridge 27-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

OOCL Nagoya 27-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Rubaiya At Hanif 27-06-2024 L/57000 Clinkers

M.T.Mardan 28-06-2024 D/70000 Crude Oil

X-Press Capella 28-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Express Rome 28-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Independent Spirit 28-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Boson28-06-2024 D/L Container Ship

Camellia 828-06-2024 D/22660 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 144,053 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,199 Metric Tons of export cargo and 87,854 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 71,611 21,149 92,760

Clinkers ------ 5,050 5,050

ROCK Phosphate 11,106 ----- 11,106

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 5,137 ----- 5,137

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Oil Rome Nagoya Mardan Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response t ..

Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections

19 minutes ago
 vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

44 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2n ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final a ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

6 hours ago
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seat ..

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

15 hours ago
 US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency ..

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..

15 hours ago
 Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

15 hours ago
 PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

15 hours ago
 AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

15 hours ago
 RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business