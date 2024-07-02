KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
CMA CGM PegasusContainer Ship
M.T Lahore Tanker
Clean ThrasherTanker
SHIPS SAILED:
CMA CGM Attila
OOCL Nagoya
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Pen Jian 23 02-07-2024
CMA CGM Pegasus02-07-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
MSC Tema VIII 02-07-2024 D/L Container Ship
TS Keelung 02-07-2024 D/L Container Ship
MSC Rania 02-07-2024 D/L Container Ship
Camellia 8 02-07-2024 D/22660 General Cargo
Kang Yu 02-07-2024 D/24640 General Cargo
Crimson Majesty 02-07-2024 L/36400 Talc
X-Press Cassiopeia 03-07-2024 D/L Container Ship
SSL Godavari 03-07-2024 D/L Container Ship
Bam Arion 03-07-2024 L/7000 Rice
Karina Danica03-07-2024 D/3 Container
Al Mothanna 03-07-2024 L/3988 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 114,952 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 44,603 Metric Tons of export cargo and 70,349 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 39,849 35,653 75,502
B.Bulk Cargo ------ 100 100
Clinkers ------ 8,850 8,850
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 30,500 ----- 30,500
