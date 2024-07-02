Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 02:00 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

CMA CGM PegasusContainer Ship

M.T Lahore Tanker

Clean ThrasherTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

CMA CGM Attila

OOCL Nagoya

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Pen Jian 23 02-07-2024

CMA CGM Pegasus02-07-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

MSC Tema VIII 02-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

TS Keelung 02-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

MSC Rania 02-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

Camellia 8 02-07-2024 D/22660 General Cargo

Kang Yu 02-07-2024 D/24640 General Cargo

Crimson Majesty 02-07-2024 L/36400 Talc

X-Press Cassiopeia 03-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

SSL Godavari 03-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

Bam Arion 03-07-2024 L/7000 Rice

Karina Danica03-07-2024 D/3 Container

Al Mothanna 03-07-2024 L/3988 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 114,952 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 44,603 Metric Tons of export cargo and 70,349 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 39,849 35,653 75,502

B.Bulk Cargo ------ 100 100

Clinkers ------ 8,850 8,850

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 30,500 ----- 30,500

