KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) KARACHI, Jul, 08(APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Sofia Express Container Ship
Kanchana Naree General Cargo
Songa Neptune Tanker
M.T Shalamar Tanker
Bow Clipper Tanker
Xin Lian Chang Container Ship
Caravel Fertilizer
Mercurius General Cargo
M.T Quetta Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Kmtc Colobo
YM Express
SSL Godavari
Source Blessing
MSC Rania
Wan Hai 621
Sofia Express
Bow Clipper
Xin Lian Chang
EXPECTED SAILING: date
M.T Shalamar 08-07-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
GFS Ruby 08-07-2024 D/L Container Ship
Vira Bhum 08-07-2024 D/L Container Ship
APL Antwerp 08-07-2024 D/L Container Ship
OOCL Norflok 08-07-2024 D/L Container Ship
NPS Mosa 08-07-2024 L/30000 Cement
COS Prosperity 08-07-2024 L/55000 Clinkers
Anassa 08-07-2024 L/52000 Clinkers
Raon Teresa 09-07-2024 D/1500 Chemical
EVA Richway 09-07-2024 D/6500 Chemical
Global Peace 09-07-2024 L/2500 Base Oil
Sinar Mendawai 09-07-2024 D/10000 Chemical
Cpress 09-07-2024 D/L Container Ship
Zhong Gu Hang Zhou 09-07-2024 D/L Container Ship
X-Press Phoenix 09-07-2024 D/L Container Ship
Zhong Gu Gui Yang 09-07-2024 D/L Container Ship
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 175,852 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 61,098 Metric Tons of export cargo and 114,754 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 21,535 46,805 68,640
B.BULK Cargo 13,391 3,912 17,303
DI Ammonium Phosphate(DAP) 1,320 ------ 1,320
Talc Powder ------- 10,381 10,381
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 78,508 ------ 78,508
APP/msq
