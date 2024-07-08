Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 03:10 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) KARACHI, Jul, 08(APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Sofia Express Container Ship

Kanchana Naree General Cargo

Songa Neptune Tanker

M.T Shalamar Tanker

Bow Clipper Tanker

Xin Lian Chang Container Ship

Caravel Fertilizer

Mercurius General Cargo

M.T Quetta Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Kmtc Colobo

YM Express

SSL Godavari

Source Blessing

MSC Rania

Wan Hai 621

Sofia Express

Bow Clipper

Xin Lian Chang

EXPECTED SAILING: date

M.T Shalamar 08-07-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

GFS Ruby 08-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

Vira Bhum 08-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

APL Antwerp 08-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

OOCL Norflok 08-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

NPS Mosa 08-07-2024 L/30000 Cement

COS Prosperity 08-07-2024 L/55000 Clinkers

Anassa 08-07-2024 L/52000 Clinkers

Raon Teresa 09-07-2024 D/1500 Chemical

EVA Richway 09-07-2024 D/6500 Chemical

Global Peace 09-07-2024 L/2500 Base Oil

Sinar Mendawai 09-07-2024 D/10000 Chemical

Cpress 09-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

Zhong Gu Hang Zhou 09-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

X-Press Phoenix 09-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

Zhong Gu Gui Yang 09-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 175,852 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 61,098 Metric Tons of export cargo and 114,754 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 21,535 46,805 68,640

B.BULK Cargo 13,391 3,912 17,303

DI Ammonium Phosphate(DAP) 1,320 ------ 1,320

Talc Powder ------- 10,381 10,381

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 78,508 ------ 78,508

APP/msq

