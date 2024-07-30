Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 02:00 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) KARACHI, Jul 30 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Sea AmbitionTanker

Xin Fu ZhouContainer Ship

M.T MardanTankers

Ji Xiang SongGeneral Cargo

Daria Clinkers

SHIPS SAILED:

Ital Universo

APL Phoenix

Zhong Gu Fu Zhou

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Sparna 30-07-2024

Source Blessing 30-07-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Lotus A 30-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

API Bhum 30-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

Navios Bahamas 30-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

Eva Fukukoka 31-07-2024 D/7000 Chemical

SSL Godavari 31-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

GFS Giselle 31-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

APL Barcelona 31-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

Vancouver 31-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

Zhong Gu Nan Ning 31-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

Al Hardbaa 31-07-2024 L/10000 Cement

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 79,551 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 16,738 Metric Tons of export cargo and 62,813 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 17,196 16,723 33,919

B.BULK Cargo 8,085 15 8,100

Di Ammounium Phosphate (DAP) 245 ------ 242

Oil & Liquid Cargo 37,290 ------ 37,290

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Import Barcelona Nan Bahamas Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

6 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business