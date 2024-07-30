KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) KARACHI, Jul 30 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Sea AmbitionTanker
Xin Fu ZhouContainer Ship
M.T MardanTankers
Ji Xiang SongGeneral Cargo
Daria Clinkers
SHIPS SAILED:
Ital Universo
APL Phoenix
Zhong Gu Fu Zhou
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Sparna 30-07-2024
Source Blessing 30-07-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Lotus A 30-07-2024 D/L Container Ship
API Bhum 30-07-2024 D/L Container Ship
Navios Bahamas 30-07-2024 D/L Container Ship
Eva Fukukoka 31-07-2024 D/7000 Chemical
SSL Godavari 31-07-2024 D/L Container Ship
GFS Giselle 31-07-2024 D/L Container Ship
APL Barcelona 31-07-2024 D/L Container Ship
Vancouver 31-07-2024 D/L Container Ship
Zhong Gu Nan Ning 31-07-2024 D/L Container Ship
Al Hardbaa 31-07-2024 L/10000 Cement
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 79,551 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 16,738 Metric Tons of export cargo and 62,813 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 17,196 16,723 33,919
B.BULK Cargo 8,085 15 8,100
Di Ammounium Phosphate (DAP) 245 ------ 242
Oil & Liquid Cargo 37,290 ------ 37,290
