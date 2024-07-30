KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) KARACHI, Jul 30 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Sea AmbitionTanker

Xin Fu ZhouContainer Ship

M.T MardanTankers

Ji Xiang SongGeneral Cargo

Daria Clinkers

SHIPS SAILED:

Ital Universo

APL Phoenix

Zhong Gu Fu Zhou

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Sparna 30-07-2024

Source Blessing 30-07-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Lotus A 30-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

API Bhum 30-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

Navios Bahamas 30-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

Eva Fukukoka 31-07-2024 D/7000 Chemical

SSL Godavari 31-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

GFS Giselle 31-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

APL Barcelona 31-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

Vancouver 31-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

Zhong Gu Nan Ning 31-07-2024 D/L Container Ship

Al Hardbaa 31-07-2024 L/10000 Cement

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 79,551 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 16,738 Metric Tons of export cargo and 62,813 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 17,196 16,723 33,919

B.BULK Cargo 8,085 15 8,100

Di Ammounium Phosphate (DAP) 245 ------ 242

Oil & Liquid Cargo 37,290 ------ 37,290

APP/as