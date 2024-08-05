KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Xin Ning Bo Container Ship
Raon TerseaTanker
Hafia Exceltor Tanker
Hansa Europe Container Ship
Osaka ExpressContainer Ship
HMM BangkokContainer Ship
Buxcoast Container Ship
M.T. Shalamar Tanker
Hakuba GalaxyTanker
CMA CGM CongoContainer Ship
GFS RubyContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Vancouver
Xin Lian Chang
M.T.Sargodha
Xin Ning Bo
SSL Godavari
Hansa Europe
Hakuba Galaxy
HMM Bangkok
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Raon Teresa 05-08-2024
Buxcoast 05-08-2024
CMA CGM Congo 05-08-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Uru Bhum 05-08-2024 D/L Container Ship
OOCL Australia 05-08-2024 D/L Container Ship
Independent Spirit 05-08-2024 D/L Container Ship
Zhong Gu Bo Hai 05-08-2024 D/L Container Ship
Lofty Mountain 05-08-2024 D/21368 General Cargo
UAFL Liberty 06-08-2024 D/L Container Ship
Dimitris Y 06-08-2024 D/L Container Ship
CCNI Angol 06-08-2024 D/L Container Ship
On Matrix 06-08-2024 D/L Container Ship
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 296,545 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 122,357 Metric Tons of export cargo and 174,188 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 102,532 57,067 159,599
Cement ------ 1,625 1,625
Clinkers ------ 57,065 57,065
Di Ammounium Phosphate (DAP) 10,877---- 10,877
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 60,779 6,600 67,379
