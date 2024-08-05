Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Xin Ning Bo Container Ship

Raon TerseaTanker

Hafia Exceltor Tanker

Hansa Europe Container Ship

Osaka ExpressContainer Ship

HMM BangkokContainer Ship

Buxcoast Container Ship

M.T. Shalamar Tanker

Hakuba GalaxyTanker

CMA CGM CongoContainer Ship

GFS RubyContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Vancouver

Xin Lian Chang

M.T.Sargodha

Xin Ning Bo

SSL Godavari

Hansa Europe

Hakuba Galaxy

HMM Bangkok

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Raon Teresa 05-08-2024

Buxcoast 05-08-2024

CMA CGM Congo 05-08-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Uru Bhum 05-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

OOCL Australia 05-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

Independent Spirit 05-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

Zhong Gu Bo Hai 05-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

Lofty Mountain 05-08-2024 D/21368 General Cargo

UAFL Liberty 06-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

Dimitris Y 06-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

CCNI Angol 06-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

On Matrix 06-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 296,545 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 122,357 Metric Tons of export cargo and 174,188 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 102,532 57,067 159,599

Cement ------ 1,625 1,625

Clinkers ------ 57,065 57,065

Di Ammounium Phosphate (DAP) 10,877---- 10,877

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 60,779 6,600 67,379

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Import Europe Angol Bo Congo Karachi Port

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

1 hour ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

6 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

15 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

15 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

15 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

16 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

16 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

16 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business