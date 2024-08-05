KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Xin Ning Bo Container Ship

Raon TerseaTanker

Hafia Exceltor Tanker

Hansa Europe Container Ship

Osaka ExpressContainer Ship

HMM BangkokContainer Ship

Buxcoast Container Ship

M.T. Shalamar Tanker

Hakuba GalaxyTanker

CMA CGM CongoContainer Ship

GFS RubyContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Vancouver

Xin Lian Chang

M.T.Sargodha

Xin Ning Bo

SSL Godavari

Hansa Europe

Hakuba Galaxy

HMM Bangkok

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Raon Teresa 05-08-2024

Buxcoast 05-08-2024

CMA CGM Congo 05-08-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Uru Bhum 05-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

OOCL Australia 05-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

Independent Spirit 05-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

Zhong Gu Bo Hai 05-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

Lofty Mountain 05-08-2024 D/21368 General Cargo

UAFL Liberty 06-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

Dimitris Y 06-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

CCNI Angol 06-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

On Matrix 06-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 296,545 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 122,357 Metric Tons of export cargo and 174,188 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 102,532 57,067 159,599

Cement ------ 1,625 1,625

Clinkers ------ 57,065 57,065

Di Ammounium Phosphate (DAP) 10,877---- 10,877

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 60,779 6,600 67,379