KPT Shipping Movements Report

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Oocl Australia Container Ship

Independent Spirit Container Sgip

Uru Bhum Container Ship

Zhong Gu Bo Hai Container Sgip

SHIPS SAILED:

Raon Teresa

Buxcoast

Osaka Express

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Daria 06-08-2024

M.T Shalamar 06-08-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Dimitris Y 06-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

Ccni Angol 06-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

On Matrix 06-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

Eva Fukuoka 07-08-2024 D/7000 Chemical

M.T Quetta 07-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

Kota Loceng 07-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

Xin Pu Dong 07-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

Navios Jasmine 07-08-2024 D/L Container Ship

Clover 07-08-2024 D/45000 Fertilizer

SEA Lord 07-08-2024 D/2100 Bulk

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 194,272 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 92,077 Metric Tons of export cargo and 102,195 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 44,147 52,847 96,994

Cement ------ 3,830 3,830

Clinkers ------ 35,400 35,400

DI Ammounium Phosphate(DAP) 8,848 ------ 8,848

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 49,200 ------ 49,200

More Stories From Business