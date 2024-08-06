KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Oocl Australia Container Ship
Independent Spirit Container Sgip
Uru Bhum Container Ship
Zhong Gu Bo Hai Container Sgip
SHIPS SAILED:
Raon Teresa
Buxcoast
Osaka Express
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Daria 06-08-2024
M.T Shalamar 06-08-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Dimitris Y 06-08-2024 D/L Container Ship
Ccni Angol 06-08-2024 D/L Container Ship
On Matrix 06-08-2024 D/L Container Ship
Eva Fukuoka 07-08-2024 D/7000 Chemical
M.T Quetta 07-08-2024 D/L Container Ship
Kota Loceng 07-08-2024 D/L Container Ship
Xin Pu Dong 07-08-2024 D/L Container Ship
Navios Jasmine 07-08-2024 D/L Container Ship
Clover 07-08-2024 D/45000 Fertilizer
SEA Lord 07-08-2024 D/2100 Bulk
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 194,272 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 92,077 Metric Tons of export cargo and 102,195 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 44,147 52,847 96,994
Cement ------ 3,830 3,830
Clinkers ------ 35,400 35,400
DI Ammounium Phosphate(DAP) 8,848 ------ 8,848
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 49,200 ------ 49,200
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Business
-
Senate body seek updates on budget recommendations10 hours ago
-
Wall Street strives to rebound, Tokyo soars after rout11 hours ago
-
US stocks open higher in calmer market after rout11 hours ago
-
UAF delegation visits WSU for strengthening collaborations11 hours ago
-
Over 9m tourists turn to KP in last 3 months: CM’s aide11 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal commends Huawei's collaboration to build 'Digital Future' for Pakistan12 hours ago
-
Pakistan imports 6.187MMT wheat in last two years: Tanveer Hussain12 hours ago
-
16th Food Agri Livestock Asia 2024 Exhibition from Aug 913 hours ago
-
Ex-mill sugar prices not exceeded govt’s declared limit of Rs 140 per kg: PSMA13 hours ago
-
Shafay reviews progress on CM Skill Development Programme13 hours ago
-
Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Jameel Ahmad launches NIBAF Pakistan13 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar13 hours ago