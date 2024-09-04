KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

COSCO Philippines Container Ship

MSC Suape VII Container Ship

ITAL Universo Container Ship

Ever Envoy Container Ship

XIN Lian Chang Container Ship

Ji Hang 27 Container Ship

Xin Chang Shu Container Ship

PS Falcon Tanker

SEA Ambition Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Seapan Oceania

Independent Spirit

Hafnia Excelsoir

Kaixuan 11

M.T Shalamar

Ian H

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Yateeka 04-09-2024

Xin Lian Chang 04-09-2024

MSC Suape VII 04-09-2024

Ji Hang 27 04-09-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Navios Bahamas 04-94-2024 D/L Container

Colombo Express 04-09-2024 D/L Container

YM Excellence 04-09-2024 D/L Container

Devbulk Saliha 04-09-2024 L/ 6500 Rice

M.

T Quetta 05-09-2024 L/6500 Ethanol

CMA CGM Nabucco 05-09-2024 D/L Container

Zhong Gu Bo Hai 05-09-2024 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 159,197 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 52.372 Metric Tons of export cargo and 106,825 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 73,186 27,125 100,311

Bulk Cargo 10,598 171 10,769

Clinkers ------ 17,626 17,626

DI Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 7,538 ------ 7,538

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 15,503 7,450 22,953

