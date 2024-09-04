KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
COSCO Philippines Container Ship
MSC Suape VII Container Ship
ITAL Universo Container Ship
Ever Envoy Container Ship
XIN Lian Chang Container Ship
Ji Hang 27 Container Ship
Xin Chang Shu Container Ship
PS Falcon Tanker
SEA Ambition Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Seapan Oceania
Independent Spirit
Hafnia Excelsoir
Kaixuan 11
M.T Shalamar
Ian H
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Yateeka 04-09-2024
Xin Lian Chang 04-09-2024
MSC Suape VII 04-09-2024
Ji Hang 27 04-09-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Navios Bahamas 04-94-2024 D/L Container
Colombo Express 04-09-2024 D/L Container
YM Excellence 04-09-2024 D/L Container
Devbulk Saliha 04-09-2024 L/ 6500 Rice
M.
T Quetta 05-09-2024 L/6500 Ethanol
CMA CGM Nabucco 05-09-2024 D/L Container
Zhong Gu Bo Hai 05-09-2024 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 159,197 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 52.372 Metric Tons of export cargo and 106,825 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 73,186 27,125 100,311
Bulk Cargo 10,598 171 10,769
Clinkers ------ 17,626 17,626
DI Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 7,538 ------ 7,538
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 15,503 7,450 22,953
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
More Stories From Business
-
Govt to provide matching grants for olive processing units, containers15 seconds ago
-
Gold rates decrease further by Rs1,400 to Rs.260,100 per tola51 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange down at midweek opening2 hours ago
-
Engineering goods export up by 26.78 % to $28.426 mln in July 20242 hours ago
-
Services’ trade up by 5.7% in July3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 20246 hours ago
-
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Norway tabloid15 hours ago
-
CDWP okays eight development projects worth Rs144.3 bln16 hours ago