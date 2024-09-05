KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
YM Excellence Container Ship
Colombo Express Container Ship
Oriental CosmosTanker
GluonContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Yateeka
MSC Suape VII
Xin Lian Chang
Ji Hang 27
Bulk Jamaica
Ital Universo
Ital Universo
Xin Chang Shu
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Oriental COSMOS 05-09-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Navios Bahamas 05-09-2024 D/L Container
CMA CGM Nabucco 05-09-2024 D/L Container
Devbulk Saliha 05-09-2024 L/6500 Rice
M.T Mardan 06-09-2024 D/74000 Curde Oil
M.T Sargodha 06-09-2024 D/74000 Curde Oil
Hodaka Galaxy 06-09-2024 D/L Container
Zhong Gu Bo Hai 06-09-2024 D/L Container
Da Tai 06-09-2024 D/3690 General Cargo
SSI Resolute 06-09-2024 D/51311 General Cargo
Clipper Kythira 06-09-2024 D/55000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 133,625 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 71,555 Metric Tons of export cargo and 62,070 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 54,916 37,125 92,697
Clinkers ------ 15,741 15,741
DI Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 1,706 ------ 1,706
Rice ------ 1,383 1,383
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 5,448 16,650 22,098
APP/as/
