KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

YM Excellence Container Ship

Colombo Express Container Ship

Oriental CosmosTanker

GluonContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Yateeka

MSC Suape VII

Xin Lian Chang

Ji Hang 27

Bulk Jamaica

Ital Universo

Ital Universo

Xin Chang Shu

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Oriental COSMOS 05-09-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Navios Bahamas 05-09-2024 D/L Container

CMA CGM Nabucco 05-09-2024 D/L Container

Devbulk Saliha 05-09-2024 L/6500 Rice

M.T Mardan 06-09-2024 D/74000 Curde Oil

M.T Sargodha 06-09-2024 D/74000 Curde Oil

Hodaka Galaxy 06-09-2024 D/L Container

Zhong Gu Bo Hai 06-09-2024 D/L Container

Da Tai 06-09-2024 D/3690 General Cargo

SSI Resolute 06-09-2024 D/51311 General Cargo

Clipper Kythira 06-09-2024 D/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 133,625 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 71,555 Metric Tons of export cargo and 62,070 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 54,916 37,125 92,697

Clinkers ------ 15,741 15,741

DI Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 1,706 ------ 1,706

Rice ------ 1,383 1,383

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 5,448 16,650 22,098

APP/as/