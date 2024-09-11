Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Stena Convoy Tanker

Pacific Tulip Clinkers

Howes Joanna General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Sargodha

M.T Mardan

Beira

Atlantic Ibis

Valence

Devbulk Saliha

Addusib

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Asian Lilac 11-09-2024

Ginga Saker 11-09-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Bochem Rotterdam 10-09-2024 D/5123 Orthoxylene

Jolly Verde 11-09-2024 D/L Container

Vancouver 11-09-2024 D/L Container

XIN FU Zhou 11-09-2024 D/L Container

Li Dian 3 12-09-2024 D/53196 General Cargo

Joanna 12-09-2024 D/4000 Chemical

API Bhum 12-09-2024 D/L Container

HMM Promise 12-09-2024 D/L Container

Dimitris Y 12-09-2024 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 158,950 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 84,425 Metric Tons of export cargo and 74,525 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 68,000 42,645 110,645

B.Bulk Cargo ------ 100 100

Clinkers ------ 36,388 36,388

Rice ------ 2,992 2,992

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 6,525 2,300 8,825

APP/MSQ

