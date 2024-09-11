KPT Shipping Movements Report
Published September 11, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Stena Convoy Tanker
Pacific Tulip Clinkers
Howes Joanna General Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T Sargodha
M.T Mardan
Beira
Atlantic Ibis
Valence
Devbulk Saliha
Addusib
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Asian Lilac 11-09-2024
Ginga Saker 11-09-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Bochem Rotterdam 10-09-2024 D/5123 Orthoxylene
Jolly Verde 11-09-2024 D/L Container
Vancouver 11-09-2024 D/L Container
XIN FU Zhou 11-09-2024 D/L Container
Li Dian 3 12-09-2024 D/53196 General Cargo
Joanna 12-09-2024 D/4000 Chemical
API Bhum 12-09-2024 D/L Container
HMM Promise 12-09-2024 D/L Container
Dimitris Y 12-09-2024 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 158,950 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 84,425 Metric Tons of export cargo and 74,525 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 68,000 42,645 110,645
B.Bulk Cargo ------ 100 100
Clinkers ------ 36,388 36,388
Rice ------ 2,992 2,992
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 6,525 2,300 8,825
