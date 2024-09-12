KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Xin Fu ZhouContainer Ship
Li Dian 3General Cargo
Vancouver Container Ship
ErdekTanker
Gulf Jalmuda Tanker
Bochem Rotterdam Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Asia Lilac
Ginga Saker
Stena Convoy
NYK Vesta
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Petrel Bulker 12-09-2024
Zhong Gu Gui Yang 12-09-2024
Clipper Kythira 12-09-2024
COSCO Shipping Peru 12-09-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Joanna 12-09-2024 D/4000 Chemical
M.T.Bolan 12-09-2024 D/30000 Mogas
Lotus A 12-09-2024 D/L Container
Dimitris Y 12-09-2024 D/L Container
Jabal Samhan 12-09-2024 D/L Container
Gluon 13-09-2024 D/33000 Clinkers
Maersk San Clemente 13-09-2024 D/L Container
Source Blessing 13-09-2024 D/L Container
Arya 13-09-2024 D/L Container
Baker River 13-09-2024 L/12500 Rice
Omega S 13-09-2024 L/49000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 186,039 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 104,659 Metric Tons of export cargo and 81,380 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 58,442 36,695 95,137
B.Bulk Cargo 10,786 ----- 10,786
Clinkers ------ 66,812 66,812
Rice ------ 1,152 1,152
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 12,152 ----- 12,152
APP/as
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 20246 hours ago
-
Ahsan reviews progress of Saut-ul-Quran Project15 hours ago
-
Ahsan emphasizes innovation, technology for economic competitiveness16 hours ago
-
Sino-Pak agree to operationalize ‘Gwadar Port' at optimal capacity16 hours ago
-
CDWP approves Rs 4.289.880 mln for National Center for Manufacturing16 hours ago
-
ECC consider funds to Rs 238.42 million, for wheat subsidy Schemes 2015-1619 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah observed with due solemnity20 hours ago
-
US consumer inflation annually rises 2.5% in August, slowest increase since February 202120 hours ago
-
KP Govt prepares draft new policy for small industries’ estates21 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 634 points22 hours ago
-
KPT&GC forms HR panel to run company’s affairs22 hours ago