Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Xin Fu ZhouContainer Ship

Li Dian 3General Cargo

Vancouver Container Ship

ErdekTanker

Gulf Jalmuda Tanker

Bochem Rotterdam Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Asia Lilac

Ginga Saker

Stena Convoy

NYK Vesta

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Petrel Bulker 12-09-2024

Zhong Gu Gui Yang 12-09-2024

Clipper Kythira 12-09-2024

COSCO Shipping Peru 12-09-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Joanna 12-09-2024 D/4000 Chemical

M.T.Bolan 12-09-2024 D/30000 Mogas

Lotus A 12-09-2024 D/L Container

Dimitris Y 12-09-2024 D/L Container

Jabal Samhan 12-09-2024 D/L Container

Gluon 13-09-2024 D/33000 Clinkers

Maersk San Clemente 13-09-2024 D/L Container

Source Blessing 13-09-2024 D/L Container

Arya 13-09-2024 D/L Container

Baker River 13-09-2024 L/12500 Rice

Omega S 13-09-2024 L/49000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 186,039 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 104,659 Metric Tons of export cargo and 81,380 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 58,442 36,695 95,137

B.Bulk Cargo 10,786 ----- 10,786

Clinkers ------ 66,812 66,812

Rice ------ 1,152 1,152

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 12,152 ----- 12,152

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import San Rotterdam Peru Bolan 786 Investment Limited Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

21 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

21 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

21 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

1 day ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Business