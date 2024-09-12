KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Xin Fu ZhouContainer Ship

Li Dian 3General Cargo

Vancouver Container Ship

ErdekTanker

Gulf Jalmuda Tanker

Bochem Rotterdam Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Asia Lilac

Ginga Saker

Stena Convoy

NYK Vesta

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Petrel Bulker 12-09-2024

Zhong Gu Gui Yang 12-09-2024

Clipper Kythira 12-09-2024

COSCO Shipping Peru 12-09-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Joanna 12-09-2024 D/4000 Chemical

M.T.Bolan 12-09-2024 D/30000 Mogas

Lotus A 12-09-2024 D/L Container

Dimitris Y 12-09-2024 D/L Container

Jabal Samhan 12-09-2024 D/L Container

Gluon 13-09-2024 D/33000 Clinkers

Maersk San Clemente 13-09-2024 D/L Container

Source Blessing 13-09-2024 D/L Container

Arya 13-09-2024 D/L Container

Baker River 13-09-2024 L/12500 Rice

Omega S 13-09-2024 L/49000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 186,039 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 104,659 Metric Tons of export cargo and 81,380 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 58,442 36,695 95,137

B.Bulk Cargo 10,786 ----- 10,786

Clinkers ------ 66,812 66,812

Rice ------ 1,152 1,152

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 12,152 ----- 12,152

APP/as