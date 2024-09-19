KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Zhong Gu Fu ZhouContainer Ship
OOCL Nagoya Container Ship
M.T.Quetta Tanker
Express Rome Container Ship
Yin Neng General Cargo
Charioteer General Cargo
Star Blessing Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Zhong Gu Jinan
Zhong Gu Nanning
Baker River
MSC Adelaide
Omega S
M.T Bolan
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Nil
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Orchid Kefalonia 19-09-2024 D/20000 Chemical
Big Lilly 19-09-2024 D/L Container
Gluon 19-09-2024 D/L Container
Spil Citra 20-09-2024 D/L Container
Zhong Gu Bo Hai 20-09-2024 D/L Container
GFS Giselle 20-09-2024 D/L Container
ONE Reliability 20-09-2024 D/L Container
X-Press Odyssey 20-09-2024 D/L Container
Asian Honor 20-09-2024 L/10000 Rice
One Hope 20-09-2024 D/54716 General Cargo
Union Glory 20-09-2024 D/20660 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 321,990 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 158,165 Metric Tons of export cargo and 163,825 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 43,771 15,625 59,396
Cement ----- 3,3043,304
Chickpeas 2,336 ----- 2,336
Clinkers ------ 7,668 7,668
DAP 6,032 ----- 6,032
Purified Terephthelic Acid 6,357 ----- 6,357
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 43,100 5,100 48,200
