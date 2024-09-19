Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Zhong Gu Fu ZhouContainer Ship

OOCL Nagoya Container Ship

M.T.Quetta Tanker

Express Rome Container Ship

Yin Neng General Cargo

Charioteer General Cargo

Star Blessing Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Zhong Gu Jinan

Zhong Gu Nanning

Baker River

MSC Adelaide

Omega S

M.T Bolan

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Nil

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Orchid Kefalonia 19-09-2024 D/20000 Chemical

Big Lilly 19-09-2024 D/L Container

Gluon 19-09-2024 D/L Container

Spil Citra 20-09-2024 D/L Container

Zhong Gu Bo Hai 20-09-2024 D/L Container

GFS Giselle 20-09-2024 D/L Container

ONE Reliability 20-09-2024 D/L Container

X-Press Odyssey 20-09-2024 D/L Container

Asian Honor 20-09-2024 L/10000 Rice

One Hope 20-09-2024 D/54716 General Cargo

Union Glory 20-09-2024 D/20660 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 321,990 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 158,165 Metric Tons of export cargo and 163,825 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 43,771 15,625 59,396

Cement ----- 3,3043,304

Chickpeas 2,336 ----- 2,336

Clinkers ------ 7,668 7,668

DAP 6,032 ----- 6,032

Purified Terephthelic Acid 6,357 ----- 6,357

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 43,100 5,100 48,200

