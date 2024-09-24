Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Published September 24, 2024

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

M.T Mardan Tanker

PVT Daimond Clinkers

M.T Sargodha Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Union Glory

ALS Clivia

Ginga Cheetah

Orchid Kefalonia

Dioni

EXPECTED SAILING: date

CMA CGM Gemini 24-09-2024

ONE Matrix 24-09-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

KOI 24-09-2024 D/L Container

Addidon 24-09-2024 D/L Container

Kmtc Delhi 24-09-2024 D/L Container

Atlantic Ibis 25-09-2024 D/L Container

UAFL Liberty 25-09-2024 D/L Container

XIN Long Yun 55 25-09-2024 D/L Container

XIN Long Yun 58 25-09-2024 D/L Container

JIN Hang 27 25-09-2024 D/L Container

M.

T Shalamar 25-09-2024 D/74000 Crude Oil

Asian Honor 25-09-2024 L/10000 Rice

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 84,090 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 39,562 Metric Tons of export cargo and 45,196 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 4,102 24,322 28,424

B. Bulk Cargo 5,848 ------ 5,848

Barite Lumps ------ 5,289 5,289

Chickpeas 3,577 ------ 3,577

Clinkers ------ 10,585 10,585

DAP 2,863 ------ 2,863

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 23,172 5,000 28,172

APP/MSQ

