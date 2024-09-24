KPT Shipping Movements Report
Published September 24, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
M.T Mardan Tanker
PVT Daimond Clinkers
M.T Sargodha Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Union Glory
ALS Clivia
Ginga Cheetah
Orchid Kefalonia
Dioni
EXPECTED SAILING: date
CMA CGM Gemini 24-09-2024
ONE Matrix 24-09-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
KOI 24-09-2024 D/L Container
Addidon 24-09-2024 D/L Container
Kmtc Delhi 24-09-2024 D/L Container
Atlantic Ibis 25-09-2024 D/L Container
UAFL Liberty 25-09-2024 D/L Container
XIN Long Yun 55 25-09-2024 D/L Container
XIN Long Yun 58 25-09-2024 D/L Container
JIN Hang 27 25-09-2024 D/L Container
M.
T Shalamar 25-09-2024 D/74000 Crude Oil
Asian Honor 25-09-2024 L/10000 Rice
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 84,090 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 39,562 Metric Tons of export cargo and 45,196 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 4,102 24,322 28,424
B. Bulk Cargo 5,848 ------ 5,848
Barite Lumps ------ 5,289 5,289
Chickpeas 3,577 ------ 3,577
Clinkers ------ 10,585 10,585
DAP 2,863 ------ 2,863
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 23,172 5,000 28,172
APP/MSQ
