KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Cosco New Yark Container Ship

CMA CGM Pegasus Container Ship

Hyundai Mars Container Ship

Zhong Bo Hai Container Ship

Independent Spirit Container Ship

Orchid Sylt Tanker

YM Express Container Ship

X-Press Carina Container Ship

Safeen Power Container Ship

Nord Majestic Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Wan Hai 626

Grace Bridge

Cypress

SEA Harvest

X-Press Anglesey

TG Gemini

CL Anzi He

DS Cougar

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Safeen Power 01-10-2024

Cosco New York 01-10-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Southern Leader 01-10-2024 L/15000 HSFO

XIN Beijing 01-10-2024 D/L Container

BIG Lilly 01-10-2024 D/L Container

AKIJ Moon 01-10-2024 L/55000 Clinkers

KTMC Chennai 02-10-2024 D/L Container

APL Mexico City 02-10-2024 D/L Container

CS Calla 02-10-2024 D/31943 Diammoium Phosphate

Ocean Wealth 02-10-2024 D/38456 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 175,168 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 51,354 Metric Tons of export cargo and 123,814 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 66,502 33,014 99,516

Clinkers ------ 6,038 6,038

Rock Phosphate 12,382 ------ 12,382

Takc Powder ------ 6,202 6,202

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 44,930 6,100 51,030

