Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 03:30 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Cosco New Yark Container Ship

CMA CGM Pegasus Container Ship

Hyundai Mars Container Ship

Zhong Bo Hai Container Ship

Independent Spirit Container Ship

Orchid Sylt Tanker

YM Express Container Ship

X-Press Carina Container Ship

Safeen Power Container Ship

Nord Majestic Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Wan Hai 626

Grace Bridge

Cypress

SEA Harvest

X-Press Anglesey

TG Gemini

CL Anzi He

DS Cougar

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Safeen Power 01-10-2024

Cosco New York 01-10-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Southern Leader 01-10-2024 L/15000 HSFO

XIN Beijing 01-10-2024 D/L Container

BIG Lilly 01-10-2024 D/L Container

AKIJ Moon 01-10-2024 L/55000 Clinkers

KTMC Chennai 02-10-2024 D/L Container

APL Mexico City 02-10-2024 D/L Container

CS Calla 02-10-2024 D/31943 Diammoium Phosphate

Ocean Wealth 02-10-2024 D/38456 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 175,168 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 51,354 Metric Tons of export cargo and 123,814 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 66,502 33,014 99,516

Clinkers ------ 6,038 6,038

Rock Phosphate 12,382 ------ 12,382

Takc Powder ------ 6,202 6,202

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 44,930 6,100 51,030

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Beijing Chennai Mexico City Bo New York Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

1 hour ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

2 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

2 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

2 hours ago
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Kara ..

Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Stor ..

Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story

2 hours ago
 No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell ..

No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..

2 hours ago
 Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC n ..

Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A

3 hours ago
 Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at h ..

Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business