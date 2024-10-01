KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Cosco New Yark Container Ship
CMA CGM Pegasus Container Ship
Hyundai Mars Container Ship
Zhong Bo Hai Container Ship
Independent Spirit Container Ship
Orchid Sylt Tanker
YM Express Container Ship
X-Press Carina Container Ship
Safeen Power Container Ship
Nord Majestic Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Wan Hai 626
Grace Bridge
Cypress
SEA Harvest
X-Press Anglesey
TG Gemini
CL Anzi He
DS Cougar
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Safeen Power 01-10-2024
Cosco New York 01-10-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Southern Leader 01-10-2024 L/15000 HSFO
XIN Beijing 01-10-2024 D/L Container
BIG Lilly 01-10-2024 D/L Container
AKIJ Moon 01-10-2024 L/55000 Clinkers
KTMC Chennai 02-10-2024 D/L Container
APL Mexico City 02-10-2024 D/L Container
CS Calla 02-10-2024 D/31943 Diammoium Phosphate
Ocean Wealth 02-10-2024 D/38456 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 175,168 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 51,354 Metric Tons of export cargo and 123,814 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 66,502 33,014 99,516
Clinkers ------ 6,038 6,038
Rock Phosphate 12,382 ------ 12,382
Takc Powder ------ 6,202 6,202
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 44,930 6,100 51,030
